In some pathologies, in particular glioblastoma, this therapy does not bring the desired results: California researchers explained why

Immunotherapy is one of the most important and used therapies in the treatment of cancer. For the treatment of some brain tumors, especially glioblastomahowever, proved to be ineffective: a study by the University of California explained why.

Why some tumors don't respond to immunotherapy — Researchers explain that cancers that originate elsewhere in the body are, in quotes, "predisposed" to respond to immunotherapy, while glioblastoma does not have these characteristics and consequently is more difficult to treat. The goal of the study is to understand why some brain tumors respond well to immunotherapy, while others do not. The significant difference between glioblastoma and other cancerous tumors affecting the brain is that glioblastoma originates in the brain, while other cancers often originate elsewhere in the body and only later spread to the brain.

The differences with glioblastoma — For these tumors, immunotherapy is often effective, while it fails to bring answers in people with glioblastoma: “In tumors that originate outside the brain and spread only later, theand T cells – white blood cells critical to the immune response – are activated by the lymph nodes, in a ‘primer’ process that helps immunotherapy to attack the tumor” he explained Dr. Robert Prins, one of the study’s lead authors and a professor of pharmacology. However, this process does not occur for glioblastoma: one possibility, according to Prins, may be that of try to recreate the process in the lab and then inject the specific proteins obtained into the patient.