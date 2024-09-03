Cell Phones Not Linked to Brain Tumors. This is the conclusion reached by acomprehensive analysis of the best available scientific evidence, commissioned by the World Health Organization and led by the Australian agency Arpansa (Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency).

The systematic review examined over 5,000 studies, identifying the most scientifically rigorous ones. The experts then considered approximately 63 studies conducted from 1994 to 2022making it “the most comprehensive review to date,” says lead author Ken Karipidis. As reported by The Guardian and several international media outlets, the analysis focused on central nervous system tumors (including the brain, meninges, pituitary gland and ear), salivary gland tumors and brain tumors.

No connection with head and neck cancers

“We have concluded that Evidence shows no link between cell phones and brain cancer or other head and neck cancers“, says the expert. There was no overall association between cell phone use and these cancers, no association with long-term use (whether people used their cell phones for 10 years or more), and no association with the amount of cell phone use (the number of calls made or time spent on the phone).

“I’m quite confident in our conclusion. – continues Karipidis – And what also makes us quite confident is that, even though cell phone use has skyrocketed, brain tumor rates have remained stable.” Cell phones, like everything that uses wireless technology, including laptops, radio and television broadcasts, and cell phone towers, emit radio frequency electromagnetic radiation, also known as radio waves.

“And because we hold our phones close to our heads when we make phone calls, there’s a lot of concern,” he notes. Based on some early studies that suggested a possible association between cell phone use and brain cancer, the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) designated radiofrequency fields, such as those from cell phones, as a possible risk factor for cancer. Karipidis and colleagues are now working on the second part of the study, which will examine cancers less commonly associated with cell phones.including leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Karipidis said that while concerns about the link between cancer and cell phones should be set aside, it is important to continue research as the technology continues to develop.