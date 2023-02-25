Brain | Bruce Willis’ frontal lobe dementia is a surprisingly common disease in Finland – Especially in North Savo, says an expert

Frontal lobe dementia is more common in Pohjois Savo than elsewhere in Europe. The disease can break out already in your forties, says neurology specialist Eino Solje.

In the United States with an actor With Bruce Willis67, has been diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia, Willis’ ex-spouse said Demi Moore last week on Instagram.

The end of Willis’ acting career was announced in the public already last year. Health problems were cited as the reason. However, it was not yet known exactly what was bothering Willis. Aphasia was suspected.

Frontal lobe dementia is an insidious disease because it is very difficult to recognize.

Eino Solje

Symptoms often start already at working age. They easily cause misunderstandings and conflicts in human relationships.

“In the early stages of the disease, patient divorces are common,” says neurology specialist and head of the brain research unit at the University of Eastern Finland Eino Solje.

“ Many sufferers have also managed to completely mess up their financial affairs.

What is most remarkable, frontal lobe dementia is particularly common among Finns.

In Northern Savo, frontal lobe dementia is a more common disease than in other parts of Europe, says the European frontal lobe dementia research network, which includes Finland. The results of a recent study have been published in the prestigious journal JAMA Neurology.

According to Solje, the prevalence of the disease in Finland is not very precisely known, and there is no comprehensive information about the situation in the United States either.

“The US frontal lobe dementia organization AFTD estimates that frontal lobe dementia is the most common memory disorder in people under the age of 60,” says Solje.

Frontal lobe dementia is a disease in which the frontal parts of the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes begin to degenerate. These areas are related to executive control and behavior and emotion regulation. Solje compares the area to a conductor who leads all systematic human activities.

When the conductor loses his sense of rhythm, strange things begin to happen.

According to Solje, one of the key features of frontal lobe dementia is that a person loses the ability to feel empathy and sympathy. He is unable to consider and support others.

Many patients have also managed to completely mess up their financial affairs before the illness is suspected.

“It is known from international literature that patients may also have had problems with the police. It could be, for example, reckless behavior in traffic,” says Solje.

The disease causes a person’s natural restraint to disappear. He may behave inappropriately, start cursing or talking inappropriately, or even move half-dressed in public places.

Many of the symptoms, such as swearing, are such that they may appear to some extent even in healthy people.

“What is essential in this disease is the progressive change compared to the previous one,” says Solje.

“ A sick person may begin to add a lot of ketchup to all foods.

Cerebral According to Solje, the damage can also cause a person to lose initiative. He won’t get out of bed in the morning unless he is patted. He doesn’t eat breakfast, he doesn’t start brushing his teeth, and he doesn’t stop brushing either without being told to do so.

Symptoms are often considered a sign of mental illness. “For example, lack of initiative is often confused with depression, but in these cases it is not,” says Solje.

One characteristic feature of the disease is repetitive behavior. “Repeating something like that might get stuck,” explains Solje.

The disease can also be associated with clearly abnormal ritualistic behavior, such as snapping the fingers, clearing the throat, bending the knees or even washing the hands.

“Sometimes, for example, constant washing of hands can be mistaken for a compulsion, but for someone with frontal lobe dementia, it’s not a fear of bacteria,” says Solje.

A damaged frontal lobe may also change the appetite. For example, a sick person may start to add a lot of ketchup to all foods or recklessly devour delicacies such as buns and ice cream.

One sign of the disease can be an increase in alcohol consumption.

“If alcohol consumption increases significantly between the ages of 50 and 60, it may be a sign of frontal lobe dementia. The symptom is particularly unpleasant, because heavy consumption of alcohol also wears down the brain,” says Solje.

However, according to Solje, the patient usually does not have all possible symptoms: “A few dominate the symptom picture.”

“ Memory usually works very well in frontal lobe dementia.

Bruce Willis the disease was initially mistakenly considered aphasia, i.e. a brain-based speech disorder. It was only in February that it became clear that communication difficulties are only one symptom of Willis’ disease.

“Although this is painful, it is a relief to have a clear diagnosis,” Demi Moore wrote on Instagram.

“Approximately a third of fronto-temporal lobe degeneration manifests itself in the early stages mainly as linguistic features, such as difficulties in producing and understanding speech. Other symptoms only develop later as the disease progresses,” says Solje.

About one in three cases of frontal lobe dementia is also accompanied by movement disorders, which can make it confused with Parkinson’s disease. In addition, disease-related apathy, lack of initiative, incontinence and visual hallucinations may be mistakenly associated with Lewy body disease.

In frontal lobe dementia however, there is one feature that distinguishes it from other memory disorders: in the early stages of the disease, it is not associated with memory deterioration.

Still, frontal lobe dementia is classified as a memory disorder.

“I wish there was a word other than memory disease in the Finnish language, because in frontal lobe dementia memory usually works very well,” says Solje.

About 200,000 people in Finland suffer from memory disorders. Most of them are over 70 years old.

The most common of the memory diseases is Alzheimer’s disease, the prevalence of which is higher the older the age group is concerned. Alzheimer’s disease is quite rare in people under the age of 60.

Frontal lobe dementia is typically diagnosed at a younger age, at an average age of 59.

“However, the disease can break out already in your forties,” says Solje.

Frontal lobe dementia differs from Alzheimer’s disease also in that its cause is often hereditary factors.

In almost half of those affected by frontal lobe dementia, the disease runs in families.

“A significant number of them inherit the disease-causing gene mutation, while in Alzheimer’s disease the importance of hereditary factors is less,” says Solje.

According to him, Finns have a particularly high incidence of a certain gene mutation that causes both frontal lobe dementia and ALS, which degenerates motor nerve pathways.

In the family history, this genetic defect can appear, for example, so that if the first generation has suffered from ALS, the next generation may have either ALS, frontal lobe dementia or a combination of them.

For frontal lobe dementia so far there is no medicine that affects the course of the disease, but the symptoms can be alleviated.

Diagnosing the disease is also not easy. According to Solje, it is usually done by identifying the symptom picture suitable for the disease, with a neuropsychological examination, imaging the brain with a magnetic resonance imaging and analyzing the brain’s metabolism.

“This way we can arrive at a probable diagnosis,” says Solje.

The correct diagnosis is important so that the patient is not prescribed the wrong drugs, such as Alzheimer’s drugs, certain psychiatric drugs or sedatives.

“They may even worsen the patient’s condition,” says Solje.

Awkward According to him, behavioral symptoms can be alleviated with certain medications. However, the suitability of medicines must always be weighed individually.

“The benefit is usually relatively limited,” says Solje.

According to his experience, the most important thing in the treatment of the disease at the moment is spreading the right information.

“It would be important for the patient and his family to know which things are caused by the disease and which things can be influenced,” says Solje.

According to him, risky situations should be avoided. It is important to observe, for example, how long it is safe for the patient to drive a car. It is also advisable to appoint a guardian for the patient in a timely manner in order to secure the family’s livelihood and the management of financial affairs.

“ Finnish researchers are at the forefront of research.

in Finland brain diseases cause an estimated cost of 11 billion euros annually in Finland.

The good news is that the international scientific community and drug development companies are currently working feverishly to find a cure for frontal lobe dementia.

Finnish researchers are at the forefront of research.

“The disease is most often caused by a single damaged gene. Modifying its operation should not be an impossible trick,” says Solje.

According to him, there are several promising drug subjects in the research. “If even one proves to be effective and well tolerated, it won’t be many years before the drug is available. I would like to say that this will happen in ten years.”

Finns researchers have also played a key role in finding the most common disease-causing gene mutation. There is also a good reason for that: the gene mutation in question is more common in Finland than in other parts of the world.

Solje’s research group is currently involved in a large European project to find out when a gene mutation starts to destroy brain tissue in an irreversible way.

“After all, the gene mutation that causes the disease is present in the child since birth. We should be able to recognize the moment when medication should be started,” says Solje.

Buckle and specialist Johanna Krüger The University of Oulu is also currently investigating how common frontal lobe dementia is in Finland. For the research, they collect all brain degeneration diagnoses made in Northern Ostrobothnia and Northern Savo over a period of 12 years.

Results are expected in the next few years.