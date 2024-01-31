The XXXI Edition of the Brain at Work Festival was held on 30 January 2024 at the Frentani Congress Center in Rome. This latest edition has revolutionized the concept of career day, transforming it into a new modern and dynamic format. The most important socio-economic, institutional and cultural event in the world of work, training and orientation hosted, in fact, workshops to put one's skills into practice and discover new passions, simulations, interactive games and workshops to learn and acquire new skills in a practical and fun way.

Among the speakers, the President of Angi – National Association of Young Innovators, Gabriele Ferrieri, spoke during the proceedings and commented as follows: “I am pleased to have intervened bringing the testimony of young Italian innovators to the Brain At Work event in which we had the pleasure of illustrating the theme of work orientation, future professions and innovation as the keystone for future generations . Special thanks to all the promoters of the event“.

The initiative was also an opportunity to delve deeper into the technical aspects and prospects of the labor market and active policies through debates and round tables. A useful opportunity for young people to orient themselves and find out about the professional trends and challenges of the future. Digital Transformation pushes us to develop new skills and professionalism in every training and working context, a mix of technological knowledge and transversal “soft skills”.