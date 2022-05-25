A team of scientists from the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, New York, USA, has shown, in recent research, that normal brain aging is accelerated by about 26% in subjects diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

The results of the Research were published in the journal eLife.

Brain aging: this is what happens in people with DT2

The authors of the research looked at typical brain aging and that in subjects with type 2 diabetes and revealed that type 2 diabetes follows a neurodegeneration pattern similar to aging, but that its progression is more rapid.. An important effect to consider is that even typical brain aging can reflect changes in the brain’s regulation of glucose by insulin.

Another important factor that emerged from the research revealed that by the time DT2 is officially diagnosed, significant structural damage to the brain may have already occurred.. It goes without saying that it becomes necessary to develop diagnostic investigation tools suitable for detecting these problems in patients with DT2.

There is already important evidence linking type 2 diabetes with cognitive decline, but currently few patients undergo a full cognitive assessment as part of their clinical care. It can become difficult to distinguish between normal brain aging that begins in middle age and brain aging caused or accelerated by diabetes. At present, no studies have directly compared neurological changes in healthy individuals throughout their lives with changes experienced by people of the same age but diagnosed with diabetes. See also Mx Women's League: Who would Rayadas face in the national football league?

” Routine clinical assessments for diabetes diagnosis typically focus on blood glucose, insulin levels and body mass percentage “said the first author Botond Antalresearcher at the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, New York, USA: “However, the neurological effects of type 2 diabetes may reveal themselves many years before they can be detected by standard measures, so by the time type 2 diabetes is diagnosed by conventional tests, patients may have already suffered irreversible brain damage. “

In order to develop research and evaluate the impact of type 2 diabetes on brain aging, data from the British biobank of 20,000 people between the ages of 50 and 80 were analyzed.. This dataset includes brain scans and brain function measurements and contains data for both healthy individuals and those diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

The researchers used this information to determine which brain and cognitive changes are specific to diabetes rather than just aging, and subsequently confirmed these results by comparing them to a meta-analysis of nearly 100 other studies.

Thanks to the study of all this information it was possible to reveal that both aging in healthy subjects and diagnosed with type 2 diabetes cause changes in executive functions such as working memory, learning and flexible thinking and changes in the speed of brain processing.

Despite this, individuals with diabetes had an additional 13.1% decrease in executive function in addition to age-related effects, and their processing speed decreased by an additional 6.7% compared to people of the same age without diabetes. Half of the analyzes of other research also confirmed these findings: People with type 2 diabetes demonstrated consistently and markedly lower cognitive performance than healthy individuals of the same age and similar education.

Scientists also compared brain structure and activity between people with and without diabetes using MRI scans. From this further analysis, the researchers revealed a decrease in brain gray matter with age, primarily in a region called the ventral striatum, which is critical for executive brain function. However, people with diabetes experienced even more pronounced decreases in gray matter beyond the typical age-related effects: a further 6.2% decrease in gray matter in the ventral striatum, but also a loss of gray matter in other regions. , compared to normal aging.