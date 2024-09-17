Brain | A brain researcher suffered three burnouts and learned his lesson – Now he tells how cleverly the brain cheats

Marylka Yoe Uusisaari renovated her traditional Okinawan house herself. The toilet was completed only two years after she had moved into the house. During that time, he went “somewhere else, with a neighbor or in nature”.

Finnish neuroscientist Marylka Yoe Uusisaari lives ascetically in Japan without furniture. For work, he manages a state-of-the-art research laboratory. He has had three burnouts and now knows how to prevent them.

SUoman brain researcher Marylka Yoe Uusisaari50, prepares to receive ancestral spirits. The kyuu-bon, a three-day ancestral festival, is underway. Uusisaari participates in traditions that have already disappeared from many corners of Japan. On the brain researcher’s small home island, Miyagi, east of Okinawa, they are still alive.

