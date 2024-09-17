Wednesday, September 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Brain | A brain researcher suffered three burnouts and learned his lesson – Now he tells how cleverly the brain cheats

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Brain | A brain researcher suffered three burnouts and learned his lesson – Now he tells how cleverly the brain cheats
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Marylka Yoe Uusisaari renovated her traditional Okinawan house herself. The toilet was completed only two years after she had moved into the house. During that time, he went “somewhere else, with a neighbor or in nature”. Picture: Kimmo Metsäranta

Finnish neuroscientist Marylka Yoe Uusisaari lives ascetically in Japan without furniture. For work, he manages a state-of-the-art research laboratory. He has had three burnouts and now knows how to prevent them.

SUoman brain researcher Marylka Yoe Uusisaari50, prepares to receive ancestral spirits.

The kyuu-bon, a three-day ancestral festival, is underway. Uusisaari participates in traditions that have already disappeared from many corners of Japan. On the brain researcher’s small home island, Miyagi, east of Okinawa, they are still alive.

#Brain #brain #researcher #suffered #burnouts #learned #lesson #tells #cleverly #brain #cheats

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The town of Florida with beautiful landscapes and ideal for racing lovers

The town of Florida with beautiful landscapes and ideal for racing lovers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]