A couple of months ago a version of Braida title that started to make independent productions, which are very common in the industry today, fashionable, and that set the tone for more developers to follow its path in creating hidden gems that eventually become popular. However, it seems that current generations are unaware of its achievement, and that has been reflected in sales, which apparently have not been the most acceptable in the world.

Through Youtube A compilation video of the franchise creator’s streams has been shared, Jonathan Blow, expressing that the launch has not had a good start, with increasingly pessimistic comments regarding the money generated compared to the production costs. Although it is striking that in the first of these segments, there was uncertainty about the performance and their comments were losing optimism.

After four clips, you can see that things didn’t go well for him in the end, even Blow mentions the following:

No, they’ve been terrible. They’ve been absolutely terrible.

With the final clip, recorded 74 days after the release, a viewer asked him about Jai, a new programming language he has been working on and plans to release at some point in the future. When asked how many people were working full-time on the Jai compiler, he replied, “None, because we can’t afford to pay anyone, because sales are bad.”

Remember that Braid Anniversary Edition is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: It’s a game that I would like to try, more so because it’s one of the pioneers in the indie segment, I wish they had released it in a physical version. We’ll have to see if Limited Run puts it on sale.