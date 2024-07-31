Apparently Braid, Anniversary Edition sales were terrible: this was revealed by the game’s author himself, Jonathan Blow, during a series of videos that you can see “summarized” below, and in which the developer discusses what didn’t work for this re-release.
According to Blow, the main problem with the Anniversary Edition was the desire to launch it on a wide range of platforms, which however are now too limited for this type of content. unable to produce resultswith the sole exception of Steam which remains a point of reference for Braid.
The author explained, however, that in the specific case of the Anniversary Edition, even eliminating all consoles and mobile devices to publish only on the Valve store, the numbers would have been equally terrible.
In short, from this whole story Blow could only draw positive notes regarding the quality of work that has been done to relaunch the adventure and add so much content, work that unfortunately the market has not understood and rewarded.
An overall look
As mentioned, Braid, Anniversary Edition has received excellent reviews from the international press, but this does not seem to have affected the game’s sales, and the montage below stands as an interesting analysis of what works or doesn’t work in the video game market today.
Clearly, in light of the poor results of this re-release It is not clear what the future will be from the Blow development team, which over the years has produced interesting titles such as The Witness and currently has at least one new project in the pipeline.
The hope is that at least the agreements made with Netflix to bring Braid, Anniversary Edition to iOS and Android for subscribers to the streaming platform can limit the damage of such an unfortunate launch.
