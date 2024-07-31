Apparently Braid, Anniversary Edition sales were terrible: this was revealed by the game’s author himself, Jonathan Blow, during a series of videos that you can see “summarized” below, and in which the developer discusses what didn’t work for this re-release.

According to Blow, the main problem with the Anniversary Edition was the desire to launch it on a wide range of platforms, which however are now too limited for this type of content. unable to produce resultswith the sole exception of Steam which remains a point of reference for Braid.

The author explained, however, that in the specific case of the Anniversary Edition, even eliminating all consoles and mobile devices to publish only on the Valve store, the numbers would have been equally terrible.

In short, from this whole story Blow could only draw positive notes regarding the quality of work that has been done to relaunch the adventure and add so much content, work that unfortunately the market has not understood and rewarded.