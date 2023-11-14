During Nintendo Indie World, the Nintendo Switch version Of Braid: Anniversary Edition, which previously seemed to have disappeared from the radar. As often happens, the announcement of this version was postponed to coincide with the company’s Kyoto event. The release date is April 30, 2024.

The Braid: Anniversary Edition trailer presents the game again with a first live action sequence, in which we can see a series of typical elements of the game, such as puzzle pieces and broken objects that are put back together, with time going back.

This is clearly a reference to game mechanics: in Braid – originally released in 2008 – we can in fact turn back time to avoid death but also to overcome obstacles that would otherwise block us. The video also shows a comparison between the graphics of the original game and this new version.