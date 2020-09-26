After long negotiations with Vélez Sarsfield, the left-handed back Braian Cufré, is already in Mallorca. The Argentine footballer arrived accompanied by his representative and next Monday he will undergo the relevant medical examination before signing the contract that will join him to the Vermilion entity until 2024. Later he will be made available to his new coach to start the training week. However, Cufré will not attend the game this Sunday at the Visit Mallorca Estadi to meet his new teammates and see the team in action against Sabadell, for health reasons.

Cufré has undergone the PCR tests and until the results are known, he will not join the rest of the squad so he will not be able to attend the meeting live and he will have to wait until Monday to meet his new teammates and the coaching staff. After a month of negotiations, altered according to sources consulted by the continuous movements of depreciation of the Argentine peso to the exchange rate, a definitive agreement was finally reached this Friday, hence everything accelerated so that the new Majorcan player traveled to Madrid with a subsequent link to Palm.

Mallorca pays 1,200,000 euros for 60% of the player’s rights. According to an undisclosed number of matches and in the event of promotion to First Division, he must add an additional 20%, and another 10% is left to the Balearic club’s choice if it considers it appropriate in the future. Also, there may be some added percentage in case of a future sale.