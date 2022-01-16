Monday, January 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Braian Angola clarifies the issue of heart problem

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Brian Angola

Braian Angola hoisting the trophy as champion of the FIBA ​​European Cup

Photo:

Taken from www.fiba.basketball/es

Braian Angola hoisting the trophy as champion of the FIBA ​​European Cup

The Colombian basketball player wrote a message on his social networks.

Colombian basketball player Brian Angola He came out to the step of the comments that have been made about his heart problem that he presented in recent days.

Angola clarified that it is not a complicated issue and that everything is the product of the consequences of having been infected by covid-19.

the actual message

It may interest you: (Novak Djokovic without a vaccine: How far does he endanger his career?)

“It is an inflammation in the heart as a result of the contagion of covid-19, usual in this disease,” Angola said.

The myocarditis he suffers from will be overcome in the coming days, but at the moment the player will be off the pitch and will not be able to be with his teammates at AEK Athens.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Braian #Angola #clarifies #issue #heart #problem

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

That’s how long Moderna, Biontech and AstraZeneca protect

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.