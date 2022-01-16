Braian Angola clarifies the issue of heart problem

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Braian Angola hoisting the trophy as champion of the FIBA European Cup
Taken from www.fiba.basketball/es
Braian Angola hoisting the trophy as champion of the FIBA European Cup
The Colombian basketball player wrote a message on his social networks.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 16, 2022, 11:47 AM
Colombian basketball player Brian Angola He came out to the step of the comments that have been made about his heart problem that he presented in recent days.
Angola clarified that it is not a complicated issue and that everything is the product of the consequences of having been infected by covid-19.
the actual message
It may interest you: (Novak Djokovic without a vaccine: How far does he endanger his career?)
“It is an inflammation in the heart as a result of the contagion of covid-19, usual in this disease,” Angola said.
The myocarditis he suffers from will be overcome in the coming days, but at the moment the player will be off the pitch and will not be able to be with his teammates at AEK Athens.
January 16, 2022, 11:47 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Braian #Angola #clarifies #issue #heart #problem
Leave a Reply