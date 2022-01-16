Braian Angola clarifies the issue of heart problem

Colombian basketball player Brian Angola He came out to the step of the comments that have been made about his heart problem that he presented in recent days.

Angola clarified that it is not a complicated issue and that everything is the product of the consequences of having been infected by covid-19.

the actual message

“It is an inflammation in the heart as a result of the contagion of covid-19, usual in this disease,” Angola said.

The myocarditis he suffers from will be overcome in the coming days, but at the moment the player will be off the pitch and will not be able to be with his teammates at AEK Athens.