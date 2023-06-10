Brahim tries to dribble past a Verona player in Serie A. Antonio Calanni (AP)

Brahim Díaz (Málaga; 23 years old) returns to Real Madrid. The attacker, who has been on loan at Milan for the last three seasons, has shone in Serie A and has earned a return ticket to the white club, now that Benzema, Asensio and Mariano will not continue at the Bernabéu. The footballer, who has a contract until 2027, will be presented on Tuesday, June 13 at noon in the Madrid sports complex. A day before, it will be the turn of Fran García, a left-back with a long history who arrives from Rayo Vallecano.

With a low center of gravity and dribbling skills, Brahim has always had a love affair with goal. He did it in the lower categories of Málga, where he was trained, and thus continued at the Manchester City school, a club that hired him in 2013 thanks to the relationship he had with the then coach, Manuel Pellegrini. Three years later, he would already debut with the first team. And, precisely, another three courses later, Madrid signed him for 17 million to reinforce the lead. He lasted one season, summed up in two goals after participating in 21 games, in addition to taking the collective laurels of the League and the Spanish Super Cup. Without a place in the white team, however, he was loaned to Milan, where he has uncorked the best version of him: 124 games with 18 goals, in addition to winning the shield of the previous course and reach the semifinals of the Champions League in this one.

Now, Brahim, who has been international in all categories of the national team, returns to Madrid and joins the list of additions that Bellingham adorns, after a payment to Dortmund of 103 million.

