Spain U21 began a new cycle in September 2019 with the responsibility of defending the throne so brilliantly conquered in the Eurocup 2019. Only one field player remained from that tournament, by age: Dani Olmo. Leader and star of this generation, although now he is with the Absolute. To accompany him, several prominent names appeared, but one above all: Brahim Díaz. The man from Malaga was called to be the other great reference of this generation, just as it had been in the Under-17s and Under-19s.

However, his lack of minutes in Madrid caused him to be seen again and again outside the calls. In fact it will not be his debut with the U21 (played with the previous generation, in a friendly against Italy on September 1, 2017, 1,133 days ago), but its premiere in this cycle. He will start and want to claim gallons in La Rojita.

In the eleven there will be news with respect to the September game, especially in the center of the field, where De la Fuente recovers two fundamental players: Óscar Rodríguez will accompany Zubimendi in the double pivot and Cucurella will occupy the left wing. In addition, the coach maintains his bet on Riqui Puig despite the fact that Koeman does not have him at Barça.

As for the rival, today’s is one of those games that the coaches like very little. La Rojita has a foot and a half in the Eurocup and play against a very inferior equipment (bottom of the group): logic invites you to think of a simple win. However, the duel has trap.

The Faroe Islands they are a very inferior selection, it is obvious, although not as much as the paper indicates. In this same scenario beat Israel (3-1), a rival against which Spain was not able to get past the tie (1-1). They are the only points that appear in the scoreboard of the Faroe Islands, because they have lost their other five games and in total they have seven goals in favor and only 19 against. Conclusion: Spain should win easily, but it will not do so without getting off the bus. It’s time to roll up your sleeves.

Party keys

Quick goal: The only option that Spain will complicate the game is that it takes time for the first goal to arrive. If he succeeds, the normal thing is that the Faroe Islands lower their arms and the win comes.

Midfield: The ‘8’ position, the box to box, is key for De la Fuente. And he keeps trying, he doesn’t find the key. Today, Oscar Rodríguez’s turn, who has the experience and quality to settle there.

Sides: The four full-backs on the list (Pipa, Porro, Fran García and Pedrosa) are very offensive. They are needed in attack to open such a tight defense.

Mobility: Faced with such a withdrawn team, it is essential that Óscar Rodríguez, Brahim and Riqui Puig change their positions a lot to surprise.

Zubimendi: His role today will be dark but fundamental. He will play as ‘6’ and his is the responsibility of avoiding counterattacks when Spain turns in attack.

Aces to follow

Dani Gomez: He has a golden chance to establish himself as the ninth starter of this generation. He played three games and did not score in any.

Knudsen: He is the man with the most goals in the Faroe Islands. Today they will hardly have opportunities, so they have no margin for error.