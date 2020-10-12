Brahim Díaz (Málaga, 1999) is going through one of the sweetest moments of his sports career. After a complicated year and a half in Madrid, with few opportunities, football finally smiles at the playmaker. His start at Milan could not have been better: full of victories for his team with great performances from the Spaniard (goal included). That earned him to return to the Under-21 and there also lengthened his moment of inspiration: he came out at halftime against the Faroe Islands, with the match 0-0, and scored two goals that solved the problem in which La Rojita was, unable to open the bolt against an inferior opponent.

This performance gives the reason to his supporters in Madrid. His signing in January 2019 was recommended by Juni Calafat and the club, despite having only six months left on his contract, made an effort: he paid a figure close to 20 million euros, between fixed and variable. He signed until 2025. They knew that half of Europe was in his footsteps and they did not want other greats to get ahead.

With Madrid’s offensive potential, Brahim hardly had any chances. For this reason, the club recommended that he leave on loan. However, the man from Malaga maintained confidence in his chances, because Zidane has always told him that he believes in him a lot. Despite this, last year he barely counted and this summer he decided to go out on loan.

He had many offers from Spain and England, but he opted for Milan. He likes the challenge of trying another football and of returning a historic man to his rightful place in Italy and Europe. For now, its beginning could not be more hopeful.

This has helped him to regain his place in the Selection. Brahim was the great benchmark in the U-17 and U-19, although his little continuity in Madrid led him to constantly fall from the U-21 lists, where he was called to lead this generation of footballers born from 1998. Now, everything begins to fall into place. The man from Malaga shines in Milan, in the U-21 and faces a season full of challenges: taking Milan to the Champions League and going with the National Team to the Games, to the U-21 European Championship… And to the Absolute? At the level he’s showing, he’s ready for anything …