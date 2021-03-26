Brahim He spoke about the current situation of the national team before the game against Italy and the state of the foot injury that has prevented him from training the last two days.

Status of your foot injury: “I feel better and I hope I can be for tomorrow’s game against Italy.”

Showcase for Spain: “The Spanish team is always on the map and we showed the other day that we can do great things. It is a nice day to show it again because we play against a great team like Italy.”

Do you enjoy a game like tomorrow?: “I enjoy every game, I like that pressure because it is part of football and the player. I enjoy every game, I will enjoy it as I do any other.”

His Milan teammates: “We were talking about this game a few weeks ago in Milan, we exchanged the player’s typical pique, we get along well and tomorrow we are rivals. Sandro is a very good player and tomorrow he will not be able to be, but we must think about ourselves.”

Physical state of the equipment: “It is true that there are many games in a row and this season is a bit strange, but we are fortunate to be doing what we like. We are focused one hundred percent on this and we want to do great things, we look forward to it and motivated by being in the National Team “.

From Madrid they follow him: “Things are going quite well, I am very happy, one likes the pressure because it motivates. It is clear that the European Championship is very beautiful and many people see you, I am happy to be with the national team and that people know us a little more, give my level and show what we can show in football. “

Villar: “I am very comfortable”

Characteristics of Italy: “It is a football that in the past you could think was very defensive but now it is not so much like that. Almost all teams play with defense of five and lanes, on which many plays are based. In Spain they play more from the inside, with touch and I include myself in it and they more with defense of five and by the wings. I imagine that they will try to attack there “.

Eastern European opportunity: “This year at Roma I am playing more pivot, perhaps like Zubimendi the other day, but I have played more in my career where I played the other day. There are nuances that Luis insists on and I, due to my nature, lower more than the ball, but I am very comfortable, I hope to continue in this line.

Brahim. doubt against Italy



Brahim Diaz, the great star of the Under-21 team, it is a doubt for the meeting this Saturday against Italy (9:00 p.m., Four). The malagueño arrived at the Eurocopa between cottons after suffering a strong stomp in the match against the Fiorentina with his club, Milan. The first match, against Slovenia, he played it infiltrated and ended up in a lot of pain.

That has meant that he could not train normally on Thursday or Friday. He has done solo work, with many physiotherapy and swimming pool sessions.

Therefore, it will be doubt until the last minute. The intention is to arrive and will do everything in its power, because It is a very special meeting for him and important for the National Team. For Luis de la Fuente is a key piece and also will wait until the last minute to make the decision.

The idea is to have a talk with the footballer after the activation training that the Selection on Saturday morning. If the sensations are good, it will play.