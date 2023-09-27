Los Blancos beat Las Palmas 2-0 and move up to second place. Michel’s team is in the lead, having conquered Villarreal’s pitch (2-1).

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Girona first, Madrid second, and on Saturday in Montilivi there is Girona-Real. This offers La Liga week. After Barcelona’s draw in Mallorca yesterday afternoon, this afternoon Madrid beat Las Palmas 2-0 at home and Girona came back from away to beat Villarreal 2-1. Results that project Michel’s team surprisingly at the top of the Liga alone for the first time in its history. Villarreal took the lead with a penalty from Parejo, an equalizer from the Ukrainian Dovbyk and the advantage from Eric Garcia (assisted by Savinho and Aleix Garcia) who then hit the crossbar, imitated by Stuani, at the post. All in the second half, with total domination by Girona.

Las Palmas have not won in the Comunidad de Madrid since 1969, and at the Bernabeu they recorded 5 draws and 30 defeats. These are the conditions for a one-sided match that Madrid won by blasting the goal of the "pink panther" Alvaro Valles, the goalkeeper abandoned to his (remarkable) fate by the defense and subjected to shots.

Criticized for his choices in the derby lost at the Metropolitano, Ancelotti reacts by shaking his tree again: 5 substitutions, with Brahim Diaz replacing Bellingham as the biggest surprise, and then new full-backs, Nacho and Mendy for Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia, and returns of Tchouameni, placed between Valverde and Camavinga, and Joselu in front. Vinicius reappears on the bench. Even heavier turnover in the Canary Islands team: as many as 7 changes for Garcia Pimienta compared to the victory against Granada, evidently he didn't have great confidence in being able to do much at the Bernabeu.

bombing — And indeed Las Palmas was supported for a long time by its goalkeeper, Alvaro Valles, author of a series of saves until the capitulation, which came in the third and last minute of injury time given by the referee at the end of the first half. Before Brahim’s goal, a right-footed shot assisted by Lucas Vazquez who came on for the injured Alaba, Valles, dressed entirely in pink, had blocked the shots of Rodrygo, Joselu (four times, plus one offside), Brahim and Nacho, in some cases with great saves. Seven saves, one bombing.

The second half began with Las Palmas more interested in the match, but in the 54th minute Rodrygo promised the third goal of this Liga over Joselu's head. A moment later Vinicius entered for Joselu himself. The Brazilian had been absent since August 25th and was greeted with a great ovation: Madrid needs him. Then the match dragged on without major upheavals: Saturday at Montilivi and Tuesday at Maradona will be decidedly more complicated tasks for Ancelotti.