Until his return now to Madrid, the last photo of Brahim Díaz (Málaga, 23 years old) dressed in white was a face of Zinedine Zidane in the Valdebebas desert. On the night in July 2020 in which the team won the League at home, without an audience due to covid restrictions, the French coach approached the young man in the middle of the celebrations and put his arm around his shoulder after in All season I would have lined up just 200 minutes. In the following months, with the attacker already on loan at Milan, the Frenchman’s gestures of affection continued via mobile phone. On the occasion of some goal like rossonerothe coach, still in charge of Madrid, sent him messages of congratulations and encouragement.

Three seasons later, the new welcome to the Bernabéu will be given by Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he has not yet spoken. “I come back more prepared, I have matured a lot on and off the field. When arrive [2019], was a kid. The talent is the same, but today I have more minutes and I have played great games, ”he stressed this Tuesday during his presentation, visibly nervous.

The return was forged in recent months and materialized a few weeks ago. If in January 2019 he signed for a Madrid in full offensive reconstruction after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, he now lands in a team that had been left with only two pieces up (Vinicius and Rodrygo) and continues to look for Champions League ammunition for his forward. “I can play in the three attacking positions and in the center. Managing both legs gives me an advantage”, Brahim pointed out about himself at a time when attention was divided between him and the new serial on account of the future of Kylian Mbappé.

Between message and message from Zizou, his adventure at Milan started in the fall of 2020 due to the need to add minutes (he hadn’t had them at City either) and shed layers of innocence. There he established a great relationship with Theo Hernández and made good friends with Rafael Leão, with whom he invented a joint celebration. The first campaign was more complicated for him, but his line went up until he reached the course just finished, the most important —in his opinion— of his Italian three-year period, the one that has brought him closer to the Castellana.

A Serie A, 18 goals and 15 assists in 124 games was his accounting booty of rossonero. Symbolically, the stands dedicated a chant to him similar to the one Kaká had and in the second season he received the number 10, a matter of pride in Lombardy and also a reason for extra pressure. He felt it a few weeks ago, when he missed a clear opportunity in the Champions League semifinals against Inter. In Chamartín he will wear the 21.

The renewal of his white votes has made him extend the contract until 2027 (it ended in 2025), and from his small body (1.71) association play and arrival in the area are expected. The great mass and some voice from the offices place him as a substitute for Marco Asensio, author of 12 goals last year, although he claims to ignore that inheritance.

While Brahim appeared again in Valdebebas, the Spanish team was preparing to go to the Final Four of the League of Nations, a coincidence that introduces another of the pending issues to be resolved by Brahim Díaz. La Roja continues without calling him (only a friendly against Lithuania, two years ago) while Morocco pursues him thanks to his paternal origin. The coach Walid Regragui traveled to Milan two months after his successful World Cup to meet him, tell him about the project and open the doors for him. The African team built its fourth place in Qatar with cases like his, players who do not find a place in the country where they were born and seek international experience in their parents’ team. At the moment, he has not communicated any decision. “Now I only have in my head to do well here so that the opportunities come,” he limited himself to saying this Tuesday about such a sensitive matter.

The Madrid that he arrived at in the winter of 2019, after a few months of lead due to the departure of CR, was able to rebuild and win all the titles in two seasons. Now, without Benzema, he needs another twist and he, battered at the San Siro, has been recruited for the new cycle.

