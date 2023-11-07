After several years of enormous football within Milan, where the player showed physical and technical growth day by day, Brahim Díaz made the decision to return to Spain to seek his revenge within Real Madrid. The playmaker already considered himself in a position to compete face to face for a stellar position within the squad, something that years ago he was not able to achieve,
But the reality is that the former Manchester City player has not been able to meet his goal. Since his arrival at the club, Ancelotti has assigned him a position within the rotating squad of the Spanish capital team and his presence was only required when the club was in an emergency and required attacking options. However, in the last few games, despite the fact that none of them have been easy for the whites, the Italian has one hundred percent forgotten about the football builder, who has not added any minutes since the draw against Sevilla.
Ancelotti in his most recent statements assures that Díaz is a player of his liking and that he has him under consideration in the short term, however, the actions dictate other things, since it is clear that for Carlo, Brahim can only aspire to a role of substitute and little else. From the player’s environment, confirm the journal Sportthere is concern and the following days until January 1st will be key for the footballer to choose or not to look for a new team in winter.
