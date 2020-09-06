In nearly lower than 24 hours, Brahim Díaz went from being made official as a brand new Milan participant to creating his debut with the ‘rossoneri’. The younger Actual Madrid footballer arrived within the metropolis of Milan three days in the past, he does so on mortgage and with out an possibility to purchase from the Italians.

Right now, in a brand new check for these of Stefano pioli, the person from Malaga loved about 20 minutes with the elastic of Milan. By which, exactly, He wears the long-lasting quantity ’21’ worn by Andrea Pirlo, or, with out going any additional, by Zlatan Ibrahimovic himself final 12 months, his present companion, and in what he admitted “feeling some strain”. It premiered, nothing extra and nothing much less, than in San Siro, ‘La Scala del Calcio’, its new residence. He did it by taking part in the function of ‘false 9‘, sharing assault together with his compatriot and likewise from Malaga, Samu castillejo, and the younger man Lorenzo Colombo, writer of the final objective with a left foot to the squad.

So, was a participant within the victory of his personal towards Monza, a workforce of the well-known Silvio Berlusconi (proprietor) and Adriano Galliani (CEO). They received 4-1, one among them being scored by Daniel Maldini, son and grandson of the legends of Milan and Italy, Paolo and Cesare, who scored his first objective for ‘rossonero’ at age 18, with a terrific shot with a protracted stick thread. The French facet additionally premiered Pierre Kalulu, one of many additions throughout this summer time market with a objective from exterior the realm.