So the former goalkeeper Simone Braglia on the situation of Meret
Simone Bragliaformer goalkeeper, spoke to the microphones of TMW Radio and released the following statements on CalcioNapoli1926.it:
“Meret has to change the air of necessity. I am very sorry because at the management level it was not managed well, also because it is a hope for the national team. It was not managed well by the coach and by the specific goalkeepers coaches. I’m sure at 101. % that I would know how to make what he wanted to become. I would bet on a goalkeeper like him. I would see him well in Turin, for example, who are looking for a first goalkeeper. When there is a dualism, it is never good, there must always be good roles defined, at least in the fundamental role of the goalkeeper. For example, I would have taken Meret at Inter in place of Onana. “
“In my view, Napoli is not the ideal club for him. In a context that is not tested, in which to enter becomes important for someone like him, the ideal context would have been AC Milan. There is already something there that it goes”.
August 9, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 15:36)
