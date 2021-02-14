The early victory of the Russian national hockey team in the Eurotour indicates that there are many talents in the country, and they need to be developed. This was stated by the head coach of the national team Valery Bragin on Sunday, February 14.

The coach himself led the team at only one stage out of three.

Bragin called the performance of the Russian hockey players “wonderful”, noting that “the young guys showed themselves.”

“The main result of this stage of the Eurotour? I have always said, and even when I worked in the youth team, that there are always talents in Russia. You just need to develop them, “he said. TASS…

According to the coach, now it is “difficult and early to say” whether there are any players in mind who could perform at the next stage of the Eurotour and, possibly, at the World Championship. We need to analyze everything, and then make a decision, added Bragin.

He also spoke about interaction with the acting head coach of the Russian national team Igor Larionov.

“I didn’t tell him, but they talked. In order to make decisions, you need to be inside and know the state of each player. There were discussions, but decisions were made there, ”concluded Bragin.

Earlier that day, the Russian national team beat the Czech Republic with a score of 7: 4 and became the winner of the Euro Hockey Tour ahead of schedule, winning all nine matches during the first three stages and gaining a total of 24 points.

The second place is taken by the team of Sweden, the third – by the national team of Finland, the Czechs close the table. The final match of the Swedish stage between the national teams of Sweden and Finland will take place later on Sunday.

The third stage of Euro Hockey Tour 2020/21 takes place in Malmo from 11 to 14 February without spectators.