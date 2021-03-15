Diego Braghieri once again had the captain’s ribbon on his arm, as in the first leg against the University of Chile for the Copa Libertadores. However, in that match he was expelled for a very harsh infraction on Joaquín Larrivey who was left with the mark of the plugs on his leg. After this Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Banfield in the South, the defender revealed that in recent days he received threats on his cell phone and that of his family.

“It is a pride to wear this tape. My teammates made me feel like one more right away. I am contributing my own little by little. The technician trusted me and I try to give my best and help the youngest, which is the best that the club has, “Braghieri began in post-match statements.

And immediately he referred to what he experienced in the last hours: “There were many things, many violent things were said about me and my family, I have had threats … My way of playing was always like that, I was never a bad milk. who knows me really knows how I am. Never in my life will I go to hurt a teammate. I play to the limit from the first training session to the last game. TNT Sports.

“The last days were complicated personally. I had threats to my family. I try not to go into that and focus on my own. I thank my teammates and the coaching staff because today I can have the tape again,” he completed on the topic.

The intimidating messages were anonymous and he received them on his cell phone. They also attacked him on social media. The expulsion caused discomfort in some Barça supporters. In addition, several memes circulated with photos of his kicks when he played for other teams.

Beyond this, the captain of the Cyclone spoke about the match with Banfield: “Happy because a point could be rescued. We did not have the clear situations we wanted to have, but we kept the goal at zero, which for a defender is very good.” And he explained about the scheme of three centers and two lanes: “Defensively we feel good, we need to oil it later. Little by little we are going to do it. We cannot leave more points behind. At home we cannot lose more points because we started to move away “.

Finally, he focused on the cup duel on Wednesday. The campus of the U has a wave of infected with coronavirus. In the last hours ten cases were detected and you will have many weight losses. “On Wednesday we play a lot. It is the main objective. We have to take that game forward to be closer to the Cup. We do not know who are the players who are with covid. We focus on our game. On the court we are eleven against eleven “, said Braghieri, who will not be able to be for the red one in Chile.