In her statement of last Thursday she seemed tired: Heleen Vos, chairman of the board of the Amsterdamsch Studenten Corps (ASC), resigned. She saw no willingness among ‘a group of members’ to go along with the initiated ‘culture change process’.

While female members of the fraternity dined on Sunday’s lustrum celebration in an adjacent hall, three male committee members and a board member blared through the loudspeakers during the ‘gentlemen’s dinner’ that women “are nothing and nothing more than a whore”. A protest letter was issued, signed by nearly three hundred fraternity women, stating that women are also called “sperm buckets” whose necks will be broken to “put a dick in them.” It sparked widespread outrage. Again misbehavior by the corps. Where does this come from?

Male stronghold

In the middle of the twentieth century, the proportion of female students at university started to grow, and more women than men are now studying in the Netherlands. But sororities have “tried for a very long time” to remain a male stronghold, says renowned sociologist Abram de Swaan, author of against the women (2019), on the worldwide resistance to women’s emancipation. There is still “a certain unease,” he says, “with regard to the integration of women.” According to him, it is plausible that most of the offending statements were made in the light of “the resistance to women’s emancipation”. Most, because saying that you are going to break women’s necks is inexplicable according to him. “Among the obscenities, this is exceptionally obscene.”

It’s not just the statement that’s shocking, he says, but even more so the fact that a dining room full of younger and older gentlemen just lets it pass. “Lack of style, lack of courage.” The corps is characterized by the middle-class lifestyle, which is sometimes allowed to rebel against, says De Swaan. It was not to have social consequences “until recently”. But the student population has become more diverse, according to the sociologist, and so has the membership of the fraternities and sororities. “These newcomers tend to emphasize inclusiveness and equality; the old bite clings to exclusivity and social distinction.” What happened on Sunday could be interpreted as “rebellion against the renewal of the corps.”

The signatories of the protest letter, which was leaked on Monday, demand that the association board take action against sexism. The names of 270 female association members were listed below – and those of just three men.

The municipality of Amsterdam is examining whether measures should be taken against the corps, with the “extreme consequence being the (temporary) withdrawal of the operating license”. This would mean that alcohol is no longer allowed at the club.

“Twenty years ago people sometimes said ‘whore’, I didn’t really care at the time,” says former member Marieke Prette (42). “But in the context of today’s society, that is completely unacceptable. Everyone I speak to agrees.”

The fact that a large group has signed the letter makes her “very proud and hopeful”. She just wants to say: in her time such a letter was really not written. Prette, who cherishes warm memories of her fraternity life, believes that every problem should be tackled from within, with the help of (external) professionals. “Fortunately, that happens.” The association board, she says, actively involves former members in the culture change that has been preached.

She is the only (former) member of the ASC approached that NRC wanted to talk. Also (former) members of Minerva and Vindicat were not willing to talk about the changes; sororities still follow the standard that talking to outsiders is a no go is.

In response to the fuss, the ASC announced that it would investigate whether a complaint could be made against the speakers – who resigned their positions within the association on Tuesday.

“When members themselves say that they do not find something acceptable, that is cultural change at its best,” says Boudewijn van Eijck. He is a lawyer and partner at criminal law firm Sjöcrona Van Stigt Advocaten, and has been advising student associations for ten years in the field of cultural change, among other things.

Lawyers of accused association members often invoke the ‘sports and games exception’: a legal principle that removes the criminality of certain behavior because it concerns a foreseeable situation that has been accepted in advance. Think of a boxer who is knocked out during a match: he does not accuse the other of abuse afterwards. Van Eijck states that many traditions of associations can fall under this exception, “provided the necessary precautions are taken”.

But where is the limit? When intentionally causing pain or injury? A former member of Vindicat was convicted in 2018 for stepping his foot on the head of an aspiring member. The victim suffered a brain injury.

For example, “numerous statements” have been made in recent years, says criminal lawyer Van Eijck, which show that standards and values ​​that apply outside the association walls also apply within it. He agrees that awareness about this must be increased, but also says that many associations are now taking adequate measures if people nevertheless ‘fly out of the curve’.

Van Eijck emphasizes that violent incidents, which can fall under criminal law, must be distinguished from behavior that is primarily regarded as undesirable from a social point of view. “That is why offices are asked by student associations about where exactly the boundaries are.”

Five-Year Cycle

If his office has advised a student association about this, it is then up to that association to think about which traditions can be excluded or adapted, explains Van Eijck. The result must come from the members themselves, because then the support is greatest. He states that many associations are now in the middle of that process.

Students who are members of the corps are active members for an average of five years, says Prette. That is how long it takes, Van Eijk estimates, to implement a culture change. So a whole corps generation. “Every year, the outgoing board has to hand over what has happened in the past and what has been done about it.”

The idea of ​​a five-year cycle is plausible, says sociologist De Swaan. “But you can also just throw out the people who say they will break women’s necks.” Then you set an example, he says, and you don’t have to wait for the steady dripping of a generation.

Correction (July 29, 2022): In an earlier version of this article, the last name of ASC chairman Heleen Vos was misspelled. That has been corrected above.