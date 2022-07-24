The Dutch are often known as a stingy people, but is that justified? If you look at our money habits from a different culture, a few things stand out. Four non-Dutch people put our behavior under a magnifying glass and financial psychologist Anne Abbenes tries to explain it.

1.Going Dutch

Going Dutch is a well-known term. In other words, split the bill. Iranian Yasamin Nikpour (35) has lived here for four years and was surprised at first. Now she finds going Dutch an outcome: ,,Certainly after a date. Then there are no expectations from either side. That makes it safe.”

Abbenes: ,,History shows that if you have debts, things will end badly for you. In the time of Charles the Fifth, being in debt was punishable by death. People in debt were equated with thieves and murderers. Later, the death penalty was replaced by corporal punishment and imprisonment. Corporal punishment was not abolished until the nineteenth century and imprisonment much later. Fear of these sanctions is embedded in the cultural DNA. By paying half each, you can avoid uncomfortable feelings of being in debt to someone.”

2. Discount!

According to the French Eline Davaux (24), who came to the Netherlands a year ago to study, Dutch people suffer from a 'discount fetish': ,,I once wanted to buy deodorant, but my Dutch friends said: 'Don't! It's on sale next week, you get two for the price of one!' So weird. If I need deodorant now, I won't wait until the sale, will I?"

Abbenes: ,,It is even so bad that just across the border in Germany products especially for the Dutch are put on the market at a discount. The ‘bargain-hunting’ has to do with our cultural belief in money: Money should be spent ‘usefully’. By buying at a discount, we justify a certain purchase to ourselves.”



3. Just do…

The Chinese Zhong Li (40) has lived in the Netherlands since he was 20. He especially notices that the Dutch are not bothered by how they come across: ,,Many in China live by the principle: don’t lose face. This is often interpreted as pretending to be richer than you are. I find the Dutch more practical in that regard. The Dutch are more likely to brag about how cheap they got their stuff.”

Abbenes: ,,The aversion to the rich is deeply rooted in our history. Wealth is linked to injustice, selfishness and not being social. Our Western European history also teaches that if you were rich, it could end badly for you. Just think of the French Revolution. People who are rich, therefore, are less interested in this.”

4. What about that cookie jar?

“I came to live here as a child,” says Colombian Maria Ferrera (30). “On my first day of school, my mother gave me bins full of food and some money to buy goodies. During lunch all the children were jealous because they only brought sandwiches with cheese. If only I hadn’t said anything to my mother. Since then she gave me a lot more food to hand out to the other children. I can still be surprised at how stingy many Dutch people are. Sharing food makes you feel great, doesn’t it? That that cookie jar in the cupboard goes back when you got one. Sorry, but all foreigners I know find that bizarre.”

Abbenes: ,,Both food and money trigger the same parts of our brain. The same applies to the cookie jar: just act normal, then you act crazy enough. Handing out or just getting something is not anchored in Dutch historical culture. The credo is that you have to work for your money and therefore also for your food.”

