Christian Bragarnik is known to be the new owner of Elche and that he spends his days in his spacious office at Martínez Valero. Until the competition starts and sports planning is on track, he does not intend to leave his bunker to appear in society and explain what his project is in the club of which he is now the majority shareholder.

Since he acquired the entity from the hands of former president José Sepulcre, on December 3, he has barely been seen at public events and has not yet made any demonstrations. He wants to live away from the spotlight and let the spotlight focus on the professionals he has in charge of the entity’s main plots: the president, Joaquín Buitrago; the coach, Jorge Almirón; the general director, Patricia Rodríguez; the head of the quarry, Jorge ‘Coqui’ Raffo; and the sports director, Nico Rodríguez.

During this time he has met with different personalities of the city and its surroundings. One of them, the Councilor for Sports, Vicente Alberola. The mayor had the opportunity to speak with Bragarnik about the problem of the training camps and the project of the future sports city and assures that the Argentine “is a person who gives me the feeling that he knows what he is talking about.” “My impression is that he knows the world of football well,” he adds.

Vicente Alberola, a good fan of this sport, affirms that the owner of Elche CF “shows that he is interested in this going well” and he recognizes that “it can be for many reasons and there will be those who think it is in an interested way, due to the economic issue, but it seems legitimate because they have bought the club and their money is being played”. Alberola also points out that the Argentine businessman “he is a man who spends more than ten hours in the stadium, as the employees say, he already knows every corner of Martínez Valero and is fully dedicated to trying to do a good project in Elche “. “He is a professional who knows what he is talking about and I have the impression that things are going to turn out well,” he says.