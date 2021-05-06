Christian bragarnik, owner of Elche CF, has visited this Thursday the office of the mayor of the city, Carlos Gonzalez, to hold a formal interview in which different issues related to the present and the future of the French-green entity have been put on the table. This meeting was also attended by the President of the Club, Joaquín Buitrago, and the Councilor for Sports, Vicente Alberola.

The meeting has been relaxed and enjoyable, as reported by both parties. It was also quick, lasting just over a quarter of an hour, because the mayor was delayed a few minutes after attending the anniversary ceremony of the FP San José Artesano – Salesianos center and the inauguration of the commemorative monument in the roundabout of access to said center.

Christian Bragarnik has confirmed to Mayor Carlos González his desire to continue at Elche CF and not be a bird of passage, regardless of the sporting results that occur in the last four league days in the First Division. Another relevant issue has been the project of the future sports city that the franjiverde club wants to build on its own land. The search for a plot of land in Elche and close to Martínez Valero is proving more complicated than expected, especially due to the problems in negotiating with at least two owners.

The option of acquiring the timeshare plots in front of the stadium’s Tribuna façade is beginning to recede and Bragarnik, together with President Joaquín Buitrago, is already considering other options. The project seeks a plot of about 50,000 square meters and that it is not too far from the stadium to try to take advantage of the synergies between both facilities. Otherwise, the project would require much more investment.

Both parties are committed to maintaining more repeated and fluid contact in the future, once pandemic-related restrictions are relaxed, and Bragarnik has transferred his wish to have held this meeting previously, although the health situation and his long stay in Argentina have delayed time. Since the celebration of promotion to the First Division, at the Martínez Valero stadium, Carlos González and Christian Bragarnik had not had the opportunity to meet again and talk in the first person.

Another issue that has also been discussed has been the organization of the commemorative events of the Centennial of Elche CF. They want to have the City Council of Elche as an involved party. Mayor Carlos González has wished the team luck for the final part of the season and the mayor has highlighted the figures of coaches José Rojo ‘Pacheta’ and Fran Escribá, with whom he maintains a magnificent personal relationship. Now the wish of all is that the next appointment be produced again with Elche in Primera.