Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/10/2023 – 22:41

Bragantino defeated Palmeiras 2-1 to take second place in the Brazilian Championship. The comeback victory, achieved on Sunday night (2) in Bragança Paulista, was in a match valid for the 25th round of the competition.

With the home win, Massa Bruta reached 45 points, surpassing Verdão, who have one point less. Now Bragantino is supporting the leader Botafogo, who will face Goiás from 8pm (Brasília time) next Monday (2) at the Nilton Santos stadium.

Who scored first was Palmeiras. In the 14th minute of the first half, Jhon Jhon made a deep pass to Endrick, who advanced freely, dribbled past Cleiton and shot into the empty goal. However, in the second stage the situation changed completely and Massa Bruta managed to turn the score around thanks to goals from Eduardo Sasha, in the 15th minute, and Eric Ramires, in the 44th.

Classic victory

In the classic between Coritiba and Athletico-PR, Coxa Branca did better to end a sequence of eight consecutive defeats. Thanks to goals from full-back Victor Luis and Algerian striker Slimani, the team led by coach Thiago Kosloski won 2-0 to reach 17 points, but remained at the bottom. Furacão is 8th with 40 points after the setback.

Other results:

Santos 4 x 1 Vasco

Cruise 1 x 1 América-MG