Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/19/2023 – 23:52

Bragantino went to Arena Independência, on Tuesday night (19), and defeated América-MG 2-0 to take 3rd place in the Brazilian Championship with 42 points. Coelho remains in second place in the competition with 17 points.

IT’S BRAGA ON G4! Red Bull Bragantino beat América Mineiro 2-0, in Belo Horizonte, and moved up to 3rd place in the @brasileirao. The goals of the match were scored by Jadsom and Lucas Evangelista! Let’s go for more, Massa Bruta!!!# VamosBraga #RedBullBragantino pic.twitter.com/aefJhf8oZw — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) September 20, 2023

Even away from home, Massa Bruta started the match better and opened the scoring in the 35th minute of the first half, when midfielder Jadsom scored after taking advantage of a rebound given by goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli from a shot by Vitinho.

In the 48th minute of the second half, Coelho had the opportunity to try to react, but striker Mastriani saw goalkeeper Cleiton save his penalty.

Bragantino’s victory was confirmed in the last play of the match. In the 54th minute of the final stage Lucas Evangelista kicked hard and the ball went under goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli.