Bragantino scored a 1-1 draw, on Saturday night (13) at Allianz Parque, and prevented Palmeiras from taking the lead in the Brazilian Championship. With this result, Verdão reached 14 points and was one behind Botafogo, who visit Goiás in Serrinha next Sunday (14).

Related news:

Commanded by an inspired Raphael Veiga, Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira’s team was far superior in the initial stage. And it was precisely from the midfielder’s feet that Verdão’s goal was born, but already in the final stage. In the 19th minute Veiga lifted the ball from a corner kick, Gustavo Gómez scored with a header and Artur, free on the second post, had only the job of heading to the bottom of the goal defended by Cleiton.

Until this moment, Bragantino created little. Thus, to reach the tie, it had to rely on the individuality of a player. At 25 minutes, Juninho Capixaba received it in the middle, adjusted the ball and hit a bludger to score a great goal. From then on, Palmeiras tried hard to score the winning goal, but Massa Bruta was closest to the three points, in a beautiful counterattack, already in stoppage time, which ended in a scraping kick by Alerrandro.

Victory at Maracanã

Third in the table is Fluminense, who, playing at Maracanã, overcame Cuiabá by 2-0 with goals from Nino and Ganso. With the triumph, the Laranjeiras team reached 13 points. Dourado, on the other hand, remains in 17th position, with four points.

VEEEEEEEENCE THE FLUMINEEEENSE! NINO AND PH GANSO SCORE TWO GOALS AND FLU BEATS CUIABÁ AT MARACA! TUESDAY IS AGAINST FLAMENGO FOR THE BRAZILIAN CUP! WOAAAAAAAAAAMOS, TRICOLORRR! pic.twitter.com/em5GE0ZVa3 — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) May 13, 2023

The score was opened after 5 minutes of rolling ball. Marcelo lifted the ball in the area and Ganso, at first, made a great pass for defender Nino to hit the ball from inside the small area.

Fluminense’s second (who played without important players like the suspended André and the injured Keno, Samuel Xavier and Alexsander) came out at 11 of the final stage. Marcelo recovered the ball still in the attacking field and played it for Cano, who stretched it to Lima, who just rolled it to Ganso, who hit it well to overcome goalkeeper Walter.

Other results:

Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Internacional

Bahia 2 x 3 Flamengo