Bragantino was in a difficult situation in the Libertadores da América Cup after being defeated 1-0 by Estudiantes (Argentina), on Tuesday night (17) at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista.

Already qualified for the round of 16 of CONMEBOL #LiberatorsThe @EdelpOficial hit the @RedBullBraga 1-0 away from home and remains undefeated in the Cup. pic.twitter.com/VaTzQRruHC — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) May 18, 2022

With this setback, Massa Bruta is in the vice-leadership of Group C with five points, but can be overtaken by Nacional (Uruguay), who face Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina) next Wednesday (18). The leader of the group is Estudiantes, with 13 points.

The only goal of the match came in the 31st minute of the second half, when Del Prete took advantage of a leftover ball in the air to hit a beautiful bicycle to overcome goalkeeper Cleiton.

Bragantino’s last commitment in the first phase of Libertadores is against Nacional, next Tuesday (24) at Parque Central.

