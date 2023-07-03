Brazil Agencyi

07/02/2023 – 16:39

Red Bull Bragantino frustrated the more than 42,000 Corinthians fans who went to the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. This Sunday (2), Massa Bruta beat Timão by 1 to 0, for the 13th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Football Championship.

The club from the interior of São Paulo reached four consecutive victories in the season, the third being for the Brasileirão. The team led by Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha reached 23 points and is temporarily in fourth place, but could be overtaken by Palmeiras later this Sunday, if Verdão scores against Athletico Paranaense, in a duel that started at 4 pm (Brasília time), in Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

Corinthians, in turn, suffered the second defeat in a row in the competition and remains close to the relegation zone. Timão, managed by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, has 12 points and is in 15th position. The club can finish the round between the last four teams of the championship, if Cuiabá scores against Santos this Sunday, at 18:30, in the Pantanal Arena; and if Goiás beat last-placed Coritiba on Monday (3), at 8 pm, at Estádio da Serrinha, in Goiânia.

Bragança’s winning goal came in the 16th minute of the first half, in a well-crafted move. Full-back Juninho Capixaba, from the midfielder, launched for striker Thiago Borbas in the area. The Uruguayan adjusted his chest, on the left, for midfielder Eric Ramires to cross. Striker Eduardo Sasha appeared in the small area and concluded.

On Saturday

The 13th round of the Brasileirão started on Saturday afternoon, with the Sao Paulo victory, by 1 to 0, against Fluminense, in Morumbi. At night, three more games moved the competition. In Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, Internacional and Cruzeiro tied for no goals. In Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo cheered the crowd at Maracanã by defeating Fortaleza by 2-0. In Salvador, at Fonte Nova, Grêmio overcame Bahia by 2-1.

Grêmio is in second place, with 26 points, with Flamengo just behind, with 25. São Paulo was at the same 21 points as Inter, ahead, in seventh, by goal difference. Fortaleza, with 20 points, appears in ninth.

Paulistas, gaúchos and cearenses, however, may be overtaken this Sunday, if Athletico-PR beats Palmeiras and Atlético-MG beats América-MG at 4 pm, in Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. Cruzeiro is in 12th, with 18 points. Bahia, with 12 points, is 14th.
























