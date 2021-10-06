In a right duel at the top of the classification of the Brazilian Championship, Bragantino will receive Flamengo at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, from 8:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Wednesday (6). The hosts, with 34 points from 22 matches, are in fifth and are looking to return to the G4, while the visitors, in third place with 38 points from 20 games, want to get closer to the leader Atlético-MG. Both teams, however, arrive with embezzlement.

The South American Qualifiers window for the 2022 World Cup was especially punishing for Rubro-Negro. Current two-time Brazilian champion and Libertadores finalist, the team has four players defending their countries: Isla (Chile), Arrascaeta (Uruguay), Éverton Ribeiro and Gabriel Barbosa (Brazil). In addition, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Diego Ribas are recovering from muscle injuries and are out. Finally, Bruno Henrique complained of muscle discomfort in his thigh and must be spared.

On Bragantino’s side, only one embezzlement due to the rounds of the qualifiers. Venezuelan striker Jan Hurtado will be with his team, which will even face Brazil this Thursday (7). However, the club’s medical department will also be occupied, in this case by midfielder Lucas Evangelista, who continues without a return of the injury in the adductor muscle of the right thigh.

With that, the probable lineup of the Massa Bruta de Maurício Barbieri would be: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Fabrício Bruno and Edimar (Luan Cândido); Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

The most anticipated eleven from Renato Gaúcho’s team, with emphasis on the return of Thiago Maia after a muscle injury, is: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Vitinho; Michael and Peter.

If Flamengo tries to deal in the best way with the absences, Bragantino seeks to rediscover the path of victories in Brasileirão. Although it has recently reached the decision of the Copa Sudamericana, the club from São Paulo is not going through a good phase in the national competition. It hasn’t expired for more than a month. There were two draws and three defeats since the 2-0 victory against América-MG in the 17th round, on August 23rd. As a result, after passing 17 of the first 18 rounds in the G-4, Massa Bruta dropped to fifth in the 19th and has not since returned to the top four. In the first round, at Maracanã, the team beat the opponent this Wednesday by 3-2.

The Rubro-Negro comes in the opposite movement, establishing a position in the same group. To better prepare for a week with important commitments – facing Fortaleza, fourth place, on Saturday (9) – Flamengo will spend the next few days in Atibaia, a municipality neighboring Bragança Paulista, where they arrived on the eve of the confrontation with Bragantino and to where it will return once the game is over.

National Transmission

THE National Radio transmits Bragantino and Flamengo with narration by André Marques, comments by Waldir Luiz and reporting by Bruno Mendes. You can follow the National Ball Show here:

