Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/02/2023 – 17:52

Share



Bragantino took a big step towards the title of the Brazilian Women’s A2 Championship by defeating Fluminense this Sunday (2), away from home, by 3-0. The setback represented Tricolor’s first defeat in the competition in 12 games and gave advantage to Paul team. She can be defeated by up to two goals difference in the return game of the decision, on the 10th, in Bragança Paulista, which will still be crowned champion of the second division of Brazilian women’s football in 2023. The goals of triumph were scored by Leticia Monteiro , twice, and Luana.

The visitors resolved the game in the first half, more specifically in the final 15 minutes of the initial stage. The tricolor fans – who had free admission to the Estádio Luso Brasileiro – saw Bragantino open the scoring in the 35th minute. Brenda Pinheiro received it on the right and kicked cross. Goalkeeper Amanda Coimbra deflected lightly and Luana completed for the empty net. The bid was still checked by VAR and validated.

Related news:

In the 42nd minute, after a stolen ball in the opponent’s field, Leticia Monteiro hit a beautiful shot placed outside the area and expanded.

Six minutes later, the same Leticia Monteiro scored the third goal, after a counterattack, receiving it on entering the area and touching on Amanda Coimbra’s exit.

In the second half, Fluminense tried at all costs to reduce the disadvantage and created opportunities for that. Lorranny took a free kick on the left post of the goal defended by Alice, Guedes hit the crossbar in another shot and defender Débora scored a goal over the line.

However, Bragantino managed to maintain the large advantage and, now, arrives comfortably for the decisive duel, which will be on July 10, a Monday, at 7 pm, at the Nabi Abib Chedid Stadium. To win, Fluminense will need to win by three goals difference to define the title on penalties or by four or more goals difference to take the cup in the 90 minutes.

The two teams have already secured a place in the Brasileirão A1 in 2024, along with Botafogo and América-MG.























