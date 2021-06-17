Bragantino got three important points in the Brazilian Championship after beating Corinthians by 2-1 on Wednesday (16) at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 4th round of the national competition.

VIRA TURNED INTO ITAQUERA! We left behind, but with goals from Aderlan and Eric Ramires, we turned the game around in the second stage and beat Corinthians 2-1, winning 3 more important points in the dispute for the @Brazilian. up my #Gross Mass! Ari Ferreira pic.twitter.com/oxrdt0U7nu — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) June 17, 2021

The victory took Massa Bruta to the 4th position in the classification, with eight points. Timão was in 12th place, with just four points in four matches.

Coach Sylvinho’s team started better, and opened the scoring still in the initial stage, on minute 18, when defensive midfielder Roni took advantage of Gustavo Mosquito’s cross to score.

However, after opening the scoring, Corinthians allowed Bragantino to take control of the match. With more ball possession, Massa Bruta started to create numerous opportunities, and managed to come back in the second half. The tie came after six minutes, with a goal from the side Aderlan after Artur’s corner kick.

The visiting team continued in attack and managed to come back in the 39th minute, thanks to a goal by midfielder Eric Ramires.

Next Saturday (19) Bragantino will visit Flamengo at the Maracanã stadium. A day later, Corinthians visits Bahia in Salvador.

