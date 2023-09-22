The King of Europe has started the season in the best possible way, winning the first six official matches he has had ahead of him. Ancelotti’s men have found a way to score three by three despite not being able to count on players of the caliber of Vinicius Jr, Thibaut Courtois or Éder Militao who are still injured. It will be the first time that these two teams meet in the Champions League. Below we show you everything you need to know in advance of this meeting:
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Livestream: DirecTV
Livestream: Sky or Blue to Go
Live stream: DirecTV
More news about the Champions League
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Boavista
|
09/24
|
Portuguese League
|
Amadora Star
|
09/28
|
Portuguese League
|
Union Berlin
|
3/10
|
UCL
|
River Ave
|
7/10
|
Portuguese League
|
real Madrid
|
10/24
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
09/24
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
09/27
|
The league
|
Girona
|
09/30
|
The league
|
Naples
|
3/10
|
UCL
|
Osasuna
|
8/10
|
The league
Goalie: Matheus
Defending: Gómez, Fonte, Niakaté, Borja
Half: Carvalho, Musrati, Horta
Lead: Leave it, Bruma, Ruiz
Goalie: Kepa
Defending: D. Carvajal, A. Rüdiger, D. Alaba, F. García
Half: A. Tchouaméni, F. Valverde, T. Kroos.
Lead: Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu
At Real Madrid, neither Courtois nor Militao will be available for this match, as they will not reappear until the end of the season. In the case of Sporting de Braga there are no casualties at the moment. They have all their players available.
There are no previous matches between Real Madrid and Sporting Braga, it will be the first time that these two teams meet in the Champions League.
Sporting Braga 1-3 Real Madrid
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Braga #Real #Madrid #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast