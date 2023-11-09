Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 22:10

The tax reform rapporteur, senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), said in a speech in the plenary after the approval of the proposal this Wednesday, 8th, that the text “is not a perfect work of art, but it represents the possible consensus”.

The proposal was approved by 53 votes to 24 in both the first and second rounds. The vote took place after a series of concessions that Braga made – some even during the vote on the proposal.

“The text we arrived at is not a perfect work of art, but it represents the possible consensus within the correlation of forces of democracy”, stated the rapporteur.

These changes expanded the exceptions in Tax reform – that is, the possibility for sectors to have reduced rates or even specific taxation regimes.

Braga also argued that, even with all the exceptions included in its text, the proposal will result in “lower taxation for 90% of Brazilians throughout its implementation”.

“The proposal we voted on should ensure lower taxation for 90% of Brazilians throughout its implementation, that is, the vast majority of the Brazilian people will win. Not to mention the tax burden, which will prevent future tax increases for taxpayers,” he explained.

One of the amendments accepted by Braga this Wednesday was the inclusion of the events sector in the list of exceptions that will have a reduced rate.

The amendment was presented by senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB), who collected signatures so that the change could be voted on in a highlight.

The reduced rate provides for a 60% reduction in tax payments for public road and metro passenger transport services of an urban, semi-urban and metropolitan nature; goods and services related to sovereignty and national security, information security and cybersecurity; national artistic, cultural, journalistic and audiovisual productions, sporting activities and institutional communication; and food intended for human consumption, personal hygiene and cleaning products mostly consumed by low-income families.

The rapporteur also accepted five other highlights. One of them changes the rules for the specific fuel regime. After pressure from the sector, Braga decided to modify the device to avoid the possibility of applying ad valorem rates (that is, charging based on a rate that applies to the value of the transaction).

Another concession made by the rapporteur is the inclusion in a specific regime of “goods and services that promote the circularity of the economy and sustainability in the use of natural resources”.

The last agreement involved the creation of a Sustainability and Economic Diversification Fund for the States of the Western Amazon and Amapá to cover senators from Northern States.

Initially, according to the text presented by the leader of the Republicans, Mecias de Jesus (RR), this fund would replace the Sustainability and Economic Diversification Fund of the State of Amazonas. Senators from Amazonas did not accept the change and the alternative found by Braga in the final stretch was to adapt the text so that both funds were included in the text.