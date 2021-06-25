The Minister of Defense, Walter Souza Braga Netto, defended this Thursday (June 24, 2021) greater legal security for military and public security agents in GLO operations (Guarantee of Law and Order).

“Nowadays, the criminals’ performance is noticed by the direct confrontation with the State forces, using weapons with great firepower and without the slightest distinction between civilians or those who must protect the citizens”, said the minister while participating in the opening of the technical meeting “Public Safety: Challenge in the 21st Century”.

“These episodes of violence deserve reflection on the need to deepen discussions regarding greater legal protection.”

According to Braga Netto, it is necessary “to advance more and more in the discussion related to the paths that must be taken to, in fact, ensure the realization of the constitutional guarantees of security actors throughout the national territory”.

The minister stated that the bill presented by the federal government and that it creates the exclusionary call of illegality “does not represent authorization to kill”.

“On the contrary, it is a guarantee that [os agentes de segurança pública] will fully fulfill their mission of protecting society and then be able to return in peace to their homes”, said Braga Netto.

The project aims to create a device that exempts law enforcement agents from guilt and punishment when, in self-defense or that of others, they kill someone on duty. According to the minister, the condition of action in self-defense or that of others must be proven “by means of due process of law”.

“Military personnel employed in GLO need to be sure of the legal rear so that they can faithfully maintain the preservation of life and the guarantee of law and order”, declared Braga Netto.

“The Ministry of Defense will expand discussions on the matter with a view to further clarifying society and approving this project”, he declared.

The meeting on public security is organized by the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry) and by the CSP (Comission of the Prison System, External Control of Police Activity and Public Security), together with the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro) and the Roberto Bernardes Barroso Education Institute.

