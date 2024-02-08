Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/08/2024 – 13:36

The Federal Police (PF) believes that General Walter Braga Netto, former minister of the Civil House, led a veiled but aggressive campaign to pressure officers of the Armed Forces who refused to join the coup plan articulated by former president Jair Bolsonaro ( PL) and its closest allies to remain in power even after a possible defeat in the 2022 elections.

Conversations recovered by the PF show that even the then Army commander, General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes, came into the minister's sights.

In one of the dialogues, in December 2022, Braga Netto states that the “blame for what is happening and will happen lies with General Freire Gomes”. “Omission and indecision are not the responsibility of a combatant”, adds the minister. “Offer him his head. Shit.”

The messages were exchanged with retired Army captain Ailton Gonçalves Moraes Barros, arrested by the Federal Police in the investigation into vaccine card fraud.

Braga Netto also attacked Lieutenant-Brigadier Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior, at the time commander of the Air Force, called a “traitor to the country”. “It makes his life and his family’s life hell,” advises the minister.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who authorized the operation launched this Thursday by the PF to deepen the investigation, stated that Braga Netto had “a strong role, including in measures aimed at incitement against members of the Armed Forces which were not in line with the coup attempts, as they respected the Federal Constitution”.