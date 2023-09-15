President of the commission, deputy Arthur Maia, states that the general’s arrival is one of the most requested and will still be confirmed

The president of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January, deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), said this Thursday (September 14, 2023) that the general Walter Braga Netto (PL) should be heard by the board next week. He was Minister of the Civil House and Defense in the previous government, as well as a candidate for vice president on the former president’s ticket. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Braga Netto’s call-up request (mandatory presence) was approved on June 13th. The approved requests state that Braga Netto will be heard by CPMI to clarify his alleged influence on “coup attempt” It is “coup plot” on January 8th.

The commission should also hear next week the sub-lieutenant of the Military Police of the Federal District Beroaldo José de Freitas Júnior, who was promoted for an act of bravery after his performance on January 8th.

“The 2 are, among those summoned, the ones with the highest number of requests. So, it would be Braga Netto and Beroaldo next week, but we will have this confirmation tomorrow”, declared Arthur Maia in an interview with journalists in the Senate.

On Tuesday (September 12), the PF (Federal Police) broke Braga Netto’s telephone secrecy. He is being investigated for alleged participation in fraud during the federal intervention in Rio de Janeiro in 2018. At the time, the general was appointed intervener by the then president Michel Temer (MDB).

The PF is investigating possible active and passive corruption in the purchase of 9,360 ballistic vests. Braga Netto states that the supposed purchase of the vests by GIF (Federal Intervention Office) was suspended by the office itself after “assessment of alleged irregularities in documents” from the company.