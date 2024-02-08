In exchange for conversations, the former minister and candidate on Bolsonaro's ticket spoke of “offering the head” of General Freire Gomes to the “lions”

The general Walter Souza Braga Nettoformer Defense Minister of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called the former Army commander, General Freire Gomes, “shit” upon learning that he did not agree to participate in the alleged coup d'état plan. The information was collected by the PF (Federal Police).

The dialogue in question was between Braga Netto and military officer Ailton Barros, arrested in 2023 in the operation investigating fraud in vaccination cards. The records appear in the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, which based the Tempus Veritatis operation this Thursday (Feb 8). Here's the complete (PDF – 8 MB).

“My friend, unfortunately I have to say that the fault for what is happening and will happen lies with General Freire Gomes. Omission and indecision are not the place of a combatant”Braga Netto reportedly told Ailton Barros.

Barros replied: “So we will keep the pressure on and if this is confirmed, we will offer his head to the lions.” The former minister agreed and said: “Offer his head. Shit.”

Freire Gomes was commander of the Army from March to December 2022. In 2023, he was replaced by General Tomás Ribeiro Paiva, appointed by the president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The PF also wrote in its report that in other dialogues, Ailton Barros also criticized Freire Gomes for “to be making life difficult for PR [presidente da República]” to the “stand against [o plano]”.

For the corporation, this is another element that “ratifies” that those investigated “They tried to carry out a coup d'état to keep the then president Jair Bolsonaro in power, which was not carried out due to circumstances beyond their control”.

Here are the other Bolsonaro allies who were targeted:

Valdemar Costa Netopresident of PL;

general Augusto Heleno, former GSI minister;

Anderson Torres, former Minister of Justice;

Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, former Minister of Defense.

UNDERSTAND

The PF (Federal Police) launched an operation this Thursday (Feb 8, 2024) against Jair Bolsonaro and his allies for an alleged coup attempt during the former president's administration. The court ordered the former chief executive to hand over his passport to the PF.

See below the main targets of the operation:

The agents carry out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures, such as the prohibition of maintaining contact with the others being investigated, the prohibition of leaving the country, with the delivery of passports within 24 hours and suspension the exercise of public functions.

Searches are carried out in Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Goiás and the Federal District. The legal measures were issued by the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

In notethe PF said that the operation investigates “criminal organization that acted in the attempted coup d'état and abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, to obtain a political advantage by maintaining the then President of the Republic in power”.

See images of the searches in Brasília recorded by the photographer Power360 Sergio Lima: