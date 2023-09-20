Braga Napoli streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

BRAGA NAPLES STREAMING TV – This evening, Wednesday 20 September 2023, at 9pm Braga and Napoli take the field at the Estadio Municipal in Braga, a match valid for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024. Where to watch the Braga Napoli match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the final of the top European competition in detail:

Braga Naples: where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Braga and Napoli will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Braga Napoli kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Wednesday 20 September 2023.

Where to watch the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Braga Napoli will be visible via the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the Braga Napoli Champions League final on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for this evening’s match:

BRAGA (4-2-3-1) – Matheus; Gomez, José Fonte, Niakaté, Marin; Vitor Carvalho, Al-Musrati; Ricardo Horta, Pizzi, Bruma; Abel Ruiz. All. Artur Jorge

NAPLES (4-3-3) – Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Raspadori, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Garcia