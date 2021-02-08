The seasoned quarterback brought out his entire repertoire and led the Bucs’ bulging 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, who missed the best version of Patrick Mahomes. It is the seventh title for Brady, which he celebrated at home in front of some 22,000 spectators, in a limited capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Super Bowl LV was presented as a generational quarterback matchup between the talented young Patrick Mahomes, who leads the Kansas City Chiefs, and the experienced Tom Brady, head of the Tampa Bays Buccaneers. An unprecedented clash between winners of Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in both the Super Bowl and the NFL.

In the previous one, the Chiefs, defending champions, were presented as favorites against the Buccaneers, who had the flavor of being local, something unprecedented in the history of the final of the National Football League (NFL).

But the papers were quickly burned. At Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and in front of only 22,000 qualified spectators, Brady gave a masterclass, exhibited his entire repertoire and led the Buccaneers to their second football title, 18 years after the one obtained in 2002.

At 43, Brady achieves a record seventh trophy, the first with Tampa Bay, a franchise he reached this season and took it to the top, even without winning his conference and having started the playoffs in the round of wildcards.

Masterful Brady and impenetrable defense give Buccaneers victory

The precision of Tom Brady’s pitches, the forcefulness of the local offense and the toughness of his defense contrasted with an earthy version of Patrick Mahomes, the lack of response from the best offense so far in the league and the repeated errors of the Chiefs , who committed too many infractions, especially in the first half, and finished the game without touchdowns.

And that Kansas City opened the scoring, with a 49-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. It was the only moment in which the visitor was up in the game.

But the Buccaneers relied on a storied partnership to come forward. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, the former New England Patriots duo that reconnected in Tampa Bay, combined twice to reach the rival end zone. First, before the close of the first quarter, when, after a progressive advance, Brady enabled a lateral pass to Gronkowski, who completed the conversion.

With that score, Brady and Gronkowski reached their thirteenth postseason touchdown, beating the pair of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice as the top postseason scorers in NFL history.

To extend that record, the pair reconnected as they averaged the second quarter, using a revived offense after a series of penalties against the Chiefs.

At the end of the first half, Kansas City discounted with a new field goal from Butker, but immediately after, Brady threw a one-yard pass that Antonio Brown completed with a new touchdown. Ryan Succop, after each touchdown, was necessary to add extra points and the score at halftime was 21-6.

In the quest to cut the gap after halftime, the Chiefs discounted with another field goal, from the foot of Harrison Butker. Again, the Buccaneers’ response was resounding: Leonard Fournette ran without touching 27 yards and Succop completed the extra point for 28-9. From his foot also came a new field goal for 31-9 that, in the end, would be final.

The rest of the game had the same tonic: The Chiefs tried desperately to discount, but again and again they collided with the fierce resistance of the Buccaneers. Above, when Mahomes managed to escape from his tireless markers, his teammates failed in the reception.

Some 22,000 spectators experienced the first Super Bowl in a pandemic

Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium was the scene of the most unique Super Bowl in history. Away from the usual crowds, the most important sporting event in the United States had some 22,000 spectators, who had to comply with strict health protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including social distancing and the mandatory use of masks.

Of the entire public, 7,500 were health workers who received the coronavirus vaccine and were invited for free in gratitude for their work during the health emergency. The rest, around 14,500 people, was made up of those who bought their tickets and were favored in a draw.

Even in this context – which also influenced a reduction in the income of the betting houses and a more difficult sale of the millionaire advertising space on television – the organizers maintained the traditional paraphernalia.

In the previous one, the poet Amanda Gorman dedicated a recitation to teachers, military veterans and health workers; then guitarist HER performed “America the Beautiful”; and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church sang the national anthem.

Later, at halftime, the Canadian The Weeknd shone in a show of great technical display, with allegories of the precautions taken by the pandemic – such as the use of masks and social distancing – and that, for the first time, did not develop from the playing field.