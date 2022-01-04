“He is no longer a Buccaneer, he is no longer part of the team.” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians was brief to announce the firing of Antonio Brown after leaving the field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets. The surreal situation of the talented and troubled receiver of the reigning Super Bowl winner and champion this season in the National Conference Southern Division came at the end of the third quarter when the New York team beat the Buccaneers 24-10. The wide receiver did not accept certain technical considerations and after a conversation with Mike Evans he took off his uniform and threw gloves and a shirt into the stands before leaving. bare-chested and waving to the fans, heading for the MetLife Stadium locker room tunnel.

The history of the controversial Miami-born player is not new as hits such as a ring, four times in the best team in the league, seven times Pro-Bowl, leader of receptions twice … unites serious discipline and behavior problems such as facing two complaints of sexual harassment and sexual assault, spending several days in prison after being accused of robbing a moving truck and assaulting the driver, violating the league’s coronavirus protocols by falsifying certificates of vaccination against COVID-19, Refusing to play the last game of the 2018 season with the Steelers after arguing with his quarterback, asking to be transferred through social networks, complaining against the NFL itself for preventing him from playing with his old town or missing countless training sessions …

Antonio Brown.

“It is a difficult situation, I think we all want him to find the help he needs. We all love him, we care about him and we want to see him at his best. Unfortunately he leaves the team, but there are relationships and friendships so deep that they transcend the game and I really wish the best for him. I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic towards some very difficult things that are happening, “explained Brady at the press conference. The legendary 44-year-old quarterback was sad for his teammate and friend, despite shining as the true GOAT of the NFL .

In the most difficult moment of the game against the Jets, Brady took command again. He first connected with Cameron Brate to cut the rent of the premises and finished with an exhibition of 93 yards of advance in passing in the last two minutes, and without timeouts, which crowned with one of his telescopic sight missiles that landed in the hands of Cyril Grayson after flying 33 yards with 15 seconds left in the game and becoming the winning touchdown. 28-24 for reigning champs who lose Brown but have Brady in top form. And that is a lot to say.