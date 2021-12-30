Sandra Sánchez and Ryo Kiyuna win it all

Sandra Sánchez managed to have the Spanish anthem sounded in Dubai with a gold medal around her neck. She successfully defended her World title won in Madrid in 2018 in a magical year: she has won all the tournaments she has played in 2021, and brings together the five titles that she wanted to round off: European, National, Olympic Games, Premier and, to close, he also won the World Cup. It was not the only one who did it, since the Japanese Ryo Kiyuna achieved it in men: national champion, Premier, continental, world, and Olympic in the same event and year. Unbeatable, only comparable … and to know when, since kata, and karate in general, will not be in the next Olympic Games.