Tom Brady, Lionel Messi, Jenna Ortega, David and Victoria Beckham and Anthony Hopkins, They are some of the figures that will appear among the 70 advertisements scheduled for Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, the most expensive in history, with a price of seven million dollars for a 30-second space.

(You may be interested: James Rodríguez responds to the accusations with a powerful video in Sao Paulo)

In addition to the interest in Super Bowl LVIII that the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the halftime show that Usher will offer, the other great attraction of the NFL title game is publicity, whether due to the appearance of personalities from the world of sports, film or music or by the creativity of the commercials.

According to data from the CBS network, despite the price of seven million dollars For a half-minute commercial, the brands sold out these spaces since November of last year. The optimism of the different companies to take over the 70 advertisements that will be broadcast throughout the match is due to the television audience that this event has generated in recent years despite the growth of streaming (live broadcast) on the different social networks.

The viewing record for an NFL title game was set on Super

Bowl LVII last year with 115.1 million viewers, the maximum in history for a televised event in the United States that is expected to be surpassed in this edition. A motivation for brands not to skimp when choosing current celebrities or historical figures to represent their brand.

Tom Brady, the NFL's top Super Bowl winner with seven, will be the face of BetMGM, a sports betting house. Lionel Messi, World Champion with Argentina and multiple champion with Barcelona, ​​will star in an advertisement for Michelob Ultra beer, along with Hall of Fame member Dan Marino, former Miami Dolphins quarterback.

According to information from the New York TimesMessi will earn 14 million dollars for this participation.

Jenna Ortega, actress with Mexican and Puerto Rican roots, protagonist of the film Wednesday (Merlina), will appear inside a convenience store hunting for Doritos Dynamita brand fries.

David Beckham owner of Inter Miami of the MLS, along with his wife Victoria, a former member of the Spice Girls group, will feign confusion about what sport they promote in their participation for the Uber Eats application. Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, winner of the Oscar for best actor for 'The Silence of the Lambs', will be the face of SToK Cold Brew coffee in an advertisement in which he shares how he prepares to play Wrex the Dragon, the mascot of the Wrexham AFC of Welsh Football League 2.

The happy Beckham marriage Photo: Instagram: @davidbeckham

Rob Gronkowski, four-time Super Bowl champion, will appear alongside Carl Weathers, an actor who died on February 1, in an ad for FanDuel, a sports betting site. Other NFL legends, such as Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith, will work with M&M's.

Actresses Tina Fey, Glenn Close and Jane Krakowski will do so with the travel brand Booking.com. And Arnold Schwarzenegger will offer the best version of him as an action character for the State Farm insurance company.

EFE

More sports news