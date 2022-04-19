Tom Brady is the GOAT of American football, the player with the most rings in the NFL, the legend of the sport, the quarterback of the awards who announced his retirement on February 1. The farewell messages and tributes on social networks followed each other in a matter of minutes, but when the fans accepted the farewell to the myth… 40 days later, he said that he was returning to play his 23rd season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who turns 45 in August, explained in an interview with ‘ESPN’ the reasons for his return. “I knew that physically my body could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I will always have a love for football. I think I can physically do it. I felt there was still a place for me on the pitch.” Brady reveals that he spoke with his family and former trainer Bruce Arians before finally deciding.

The 193-centimeter Californian also assures that he did not want to leave with a bad feeling and that this also influenced him: “It was a very bitter end to the season. We have to make many corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to be successful in the future. I know I don’t have much left and I know I’m at the end of my career, but I wanted to give myself, my teammates and our organization another amazing opportunity to accomplish something we’ll all be very proud of.”