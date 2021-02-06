A montage with images of Tom Brady from Tampa Bay and Patrick Mahomes from Kansas City. Getty Images

When Tom Brady had lifted his first champion trophy in 2002, Patrick Mahomes was just seven years old. Between the two there is an age gap of 18 years. The historical quaterbackHe could practically be the father of the American football sensation. The generational clash, one of the most anticipated in the NFL, will occur despite the pandemic in the largest cultural and sports spectacle in the United States, the Super Bowl, a moment that could be the change of an era. But Brady resists it.

American football, a sport that balances violence with strategy, is played with more than 50 players on each team. Despite this, the quaterbacks, the launchers and executors of the attack plays. In the last 20 years, Tom Brady (San Mateo, California, 43 years old) has been one of the great heroes. And, also, high doses of animosity. For two decades he was the great leader of the Patriots, a team he came to as a player with little chance of success, according to recruiters at the time. What seemed to be a career destined for the role of substitutes, exploded when he was a starter. It has won more Super Bowl titles (six, in 2019 it was the last) than 30 teams in the entire league. It is Mr. Super Bowl. He is the player in his most veteran position and, under any forecast, he looks like he was at his peak of performance and away from any type of injury.

Brady is accompanied by several controversies. In 2015, he was involved in a deflated ball case, known as Deflategate, in which he gained an advantage over his rivals and was later penalized without playing a few games. Some of his detractors have even pointed to some arbitration favoritism, although the truth is that he has embittered the rest of the NFL by reaching 10 Super Bowl games, a great media exposure. “People want to see their team win and when they don’t they direct their frustration elsewhere. And when you’ve been successful like our team has, that frustration goes to us, ”Brady said.

This 2021, Brady has arrived at the big game of the NFL with a new team, one that has gone inglorious since 2003. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the refuge for a Brady who finished his cycle in the Patriots of 20 years. The Florida team offered him $ 50 million for two years to cheer on a squad. And what he got was a frenzied climb: They made the playoffs and crushed the two favorites of the season: New Orleans and Green Bay. Brady was joined by his loyal squire, Rob Gronkowski, and a defense that shielded him.

An earthquake named Patrick Mahomes (Tyler, Texas, 25 years old) occurred in 2017. A baseball player’s son got every NFL scout to look at him. His right arm possessed extraordinary abilities to reach up to 60 yards (almost 55 meters) without flinching, sometimes without paying much attention with his eyes. In his genes he already had an agility to throw balls with great speed and precision. That earned him the Kansas City Chiefs recruited him and paid $ 16 million for him. In his first year he played a couple of games as a backup, but his coach, Andy Reid, knew he couldn’t keep him waiting any longer. In 2018, they let go of the chain: the rookie leadership led the Chiefs to the conference final, the prelude to the Super Bowl. When he could be consecrated, Tom Brady and his Patriots cut him off in a game that went into extra time. The award for Mahomes was the MVP of the season.

A year later, in the 2019-2020 season, Mahomes won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, in a game in which he made his best shots. That effervescent success earned him to sign a 10-year contract for more than 500 million dollars, making him the most expensive arm in the sport. The Mahomes style dazzled the NFL. The guy, with the pressure of several colossi ready to knock him out, is capable of throwing the ball without looking or even betting on himself to advance meters on the field. “If you are a young athlete and you don’t admire guys like Brady, you’re crazy. He’s the kind of person you hope to be when you grow up, ”Mahomes said.

“It’s LeBron against Jordan!” Synthesized Tony Romo, the legendary NFL player. “This is the game that people will always remember,” he added. The dazzling Mahomes will look to take some of the glory from a struggling Brady with the possibility of retirement. Mr. Super Bowl he still has time to give a couple of lessons.

The Super Bowl is played against the pandemic

The NFL played it against the pandemic. The league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, refused to suspend the league. To save time in the preparation of health protocols, they only canceled the preseason and, starting in September, they played behind closed doors. 69 players refused to play under those conditions and waived the season. Fines of up to a million dollars were imposed on athletes and coaches who took to the field without a mask.

Despite the fact that infections were on the rise, the stadiums reopened with a capacity of 20%. The Super Bowl, to be played in Florida, will have up to 25,000 spectators. The United States exceeds 26 million infected and touches 460,000 deaths. Epidemiological authorities have asked people across the country not to gather to watch the big game because it can be a focus of “super spread.”