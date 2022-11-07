The 45-year-old qb drags Tampa to a comeback against the Rams, increasingly in crisis. New Yorkers bend the Bills by surprise. Kansas City beat Tennessee in overtime

Tom Brady sets another historical record. He crosses the 100,000 yards launched in his career, and he does so by beating the reigning champions Rams with a last extraordinary drive, closed with the touchdown of the comeback with 9 ”from the end. The ninth Sunday NFL also gives the sensational surprise of the success of the New York Jets on Buffalo, the day will end with the interesting Monday Night New Orleans-Baltimore.

tampa-la rams – The Bucs (4-5) save their season and further complicate that of Los Angeles. It was the revenge of the 2022 playoff challenge, won by the Rams in Florida, between two so far disappointing listed teams. The Californians play best for 59 ‘, but in the last one, the one that counts the most, we see the vintage Brady again, even at 45, the one capable of winning against everything and everyone. Against all logic. The last drive, down by 4 points, without timeout, transforms it into 6 games of 60 yards ground with throws, in 35 ”of the 44 left to play. He marks the goal of the victory by delivering the oval in the hands of the tight end freshman Cade Otton, at the first td Nfl. Brady had already crossed the 100,000 yards launched between the regular season and the playoffs, from 2000 to today, triggering Leonard Fournette, with 9 ‘still on the clock. Tampa, now first in division, is not healed: he can’t run, the offensive line is horrid, the calls of the coaches unforgivable, Brady has chosen the games alone in the last drive. But the victory will give morale, and the defense has shown modest improvements, especially thanks to Vita Vea. The Rams (3-5) surrender despite the usual feats of Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, once more sensational in putting pressure on Brady and disintegrating the secondary opponent, respectively. But they run little and badly and in the second half they are too conservative, on both sides of the pitch. See also Dak Prescott out: Is the Dallas Cowboys NFL season over yet?

jets-buffalo 20-17 – Best start for the Jets since 2010. They go up to 6 won and 3 lost by beating the highly rated Bills. Yet the race had begun as worse it was impossible to imagine, with Greg Zuerlein’s crash on the kickoff. But the ending was much better for coach Robert Saleh’s boys: the defense stopped Josh Allen, subdued, on the fourth down of despair. And he’d already intercepted it with Jordan Whitehead and Sauce Gardner. The Bills (6-2) pay for the absences in defense, those of Matt Milano and in the secondary (Jordan Poyer above all) who granted the redemption to the controversial Zach Wilson.

the other matches – Minnesota goes up 7-1 beating Washington 20-17 to the delight of the former Cousins ​​who wins as an opponent in what has been his stadium for 6 years. The Vikings rejoice thanks to a kick 12 ”from the end, recovering 10 points in the last quarter. The happy moment also continues for Seattle (6-3) who wins in Arizona 31-21 on the Cardinals, with rookie Kenneth Walker raging with racing. Resounding defeat for Green Bay, increasingly in crisis, folded 15-9 in Detroit: Hutchinson intercepts Rodgers (launches 3 for the first time since 2017) who in the final does not find Watkins in the end zone seeing the happy ending escape. See also F1 | Leclerc happy: "We are already well prepared for the race"

Tyreke Hill continues to receive any pitch and cheer by somersaults, this time dragging Miami 35-32 to Chicago to success, Cincinnati dismantles Carolina 42-21. The Los Angeles Chargers win in Atlanta thanks to Dicker’s 37-yard 20-17 kick at the last second, New England disintegrates Indianapolis 26-3, Jacksonville comes back to Las Vegas 24-20. Finally in Sunday Night Kansas City (6-2) folds only in extra Tennessee, still without the injured Ryan Tannehill. Pat Mahomes scores on the run and converts the conversion from 2 points to regulation. Then in overtime it is Harrison Butker, with a kick from 28 yards to brand the success.

November 7, 2022

