FromBedrettin Bölükbasi close

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is underway. Territory gains are paid for with tank losses. But military experts calm down.

Munich – With a counter-offensive in the Ukraine war, Kiev wants to recapture the areas occupied by the troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian military and the Russian army are now engaged in heavy fighting both in the south in Zaporizhia and in the east in Donetsk. The Ukrainian soldiers have managed to report small successes. But the price for this turned out to be high.

Ukrainian counteroffensive: Russians likely destroy American Bradleys

Western countries, above all the USA, supplied Kiev with plenty of military equipment from the beginning of the Russian war of aggression. In recent months, military aid has finally focused on Ukrainian plans to launch a counteroffensive. In addition to training troops, Western tanks such as the German Leopards or the American Abrams should ensure success for the Ukrainian army and drive Putin’s soldiers out of Ukrainian regions.

The US also supplied the Ukrainians with Bradley armored personnel carriers. The vehicle can transport up to 10 soldiers to the battle zone and provide fire support. Apparently they are currently being used more on the front lines in Zaporizhia. But there the Ukrainian offensive fails because of the Russian defense, as shown by drone footage distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry. Russian drones target Ukrainian units and destroy Ukrainian vehicles.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Lack of artillery and air support

Although the exact date of the Russian recordings is unknown, independent military observers also speak of high losses in the Ukrainian army. Dutch observer Jakub Janovsky from the portal oryx collects Ukraine’s losses in the counteroffensive based on visual confirmations. He draws a bitter balance for the Bradleys: 16 of the US vehicles have been destroyed in the last few days. In total, Washington delivered 109 Bradleys. This means that 15 percent of the troop transporters have already been destroyed in Russian attacks.

Military experts are now pondering the reason for the high destruction rate of Ukrainian vehicles. The most likely explanation is insufficient air support on the Ukrainian side. As soon as the USA announced the delivery of the Bradleys, warnings were raised. According to CNN, military analyst and ex-US General James Marks said the vehicles were “wonderful” but would have to be used in conjunction with air and artillery support.

Ukraine war: Experts are hopeful about counter-offensive from Kiev

British ex-soldier and military expert Nicholas Drummond said the same thing. “I would like to see the use of armored vehicles accompanied by more artillery and fighter planes,” he told CNN. The importance of the so-called “combined arms battle” was repeatedly emphasized in the background of the preparations for the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Also, according to Drummond, the destruction of the Bradleys isn’t half as wild. The armor would do its job and the soldiers would get away with their lives. “Catastrophic damage” does not exist. The observer Janovsky also expressed hope. Many of the US vehicles were not completely destroyed, but only damaged. These can be captured and repaired again.

Despite the losses, the offensive is progressing. Ukraine had recently reported the capture of several villages in Donetsk. While these may be small victories, CNN military analyst Mark Hertling sees them as a positive development. “That reinforces the fact that things are moving forward,” says the expert. After all, every conquest of land, no matter how small, is a “march towards operational success”. (bb)