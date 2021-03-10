One of the great unknowns of the 2021 cycling season is whether Chris Froome will be able to fight to win his fifth Tour de France. After not being able to compete in 2019 after his serious fall in Dauphiné and being left out of the Ineos team in the 2020 edition, Froome will return this year to the Grande Boucle and will do so as head of ranks of the Israel Start-Up.

However, there are many doubts surrounding Froome’s options in the Tour de France, as the Briton is still far from his best level after his serious accident. One of the last to comment on Froome’s options has been the British Bradley Wiggins, Froome’s Sky mate and 2012 Tour de France champion.

On Eurosport’s The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, the ex-cyclist was convinced that Froome can win his fifth Tour and catch up with Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault or Miguel Indurain. “Froome is definitely capable of winning his fifth Tour de France. It all depends on regaining his confidence and fitness this year. We probably have to see a little more than he has shown so far, a little more of his performance.”

Wiggins also sent a message to those who doubt Froome’s performance, believing that one day they might be wrong about what they think of his performance. “I’m not going to underestimate him yet. The moment you underestimate Chris Froome, that day you end up paying for him.” Now it is up to Froome to show that his assault on the Tour is serious in his next preparation challenge: the Volta a Catalunya (22-28 March).